SFA’s Olympic style Inter-School Championship is back

The mega Championship has hosted over 60,000 athletes from various schools in the past and the number is expected to increase exponentially.

Saina Nehwal at the opening ceremony of SFA 2017

Mumbai, 5th June 2018: Comprising of 26 different sports including 19 disciplines of Olympic Sports, season 4 of the Sports for All (SFA) Championship is set to showcase the best sporting talent in the country. The event will take place in the city of Mumbai during December 1st-20th, 2018. The registrations to the prestigious championship have now begun on their website and will close on 30th September 2018. The championship is open to athletes between 6-18 years.

Presently in its 4th year, the Largest Youth Sports Championship has hosted over 60,000 athletes over the past from across 600+ schools. The schools battle it across 26 sporting disciplines to try and take their school to the summit of the championship and win the title of 'The Best School For Sports' title. The Championship makes use of Olympic-grade infrastructure, equipment and provides a level playing field to all participants, cutting across all socio-economic lines.

The online portal is a digital and data-informatics platform for talent identification, showcasing the school and player’s journey through the years. This mega-event also hosts knowledge sharing sessions with India’s topmost sporting stars to inspire the next generation of the country. Having hosted Saina Nehwal, Atanu Das, Bombayla Devi, Purav Raja in the past, the championship aims to connect many other sporting personalities from different disciplines of sports to the grassroots champions of the city.

Envisioned to make children fall in love with sports, Sports For All (SFA) has created India’s largest and most professional inter-school sporting system. A system formulated to unearth talent from its roots, empower young athletes and churn out champions of India - thus putting it on the global sporting map. It is India’s first integrated online and on ground system for sports, giving athletes an international sporting experience.

Founder of Sports For All, Rishikesh Joshi said, "It gives me great pride to share that in the past 3 seasons since our inception, SFA Championships have empowered 70,000+ athletes from 1,000+ schools across 25+ sporting disciplines in 2 cities including Hyderabad and Mumbai, thereby making it the largest professional mass participation sports movement at the youth level. This year onwards, SFA has kept its registration process completely paper-free and fully online. The early bird registrations for the 2018 championship are now open with interesting special offers. Schools, as well as individual athletes, are most welcome to participate. We have worked relentlessly over the past three years to create a solid foundation for youth sports, a foundation on which a progressive sporting system will be built and that India can be proud of."

The DY PATIL Stadium, Nerul, will soon witness a unique mix of sporting cultures with 26 sports under one roof and see champions from leading educational institutions from all corners of Mumbai coming to the forefront and battling it out in rigorous tournaments such as football, basketball, fencing, badminton, tennis, squash and combat sports among many others. More than 10,000 matches will be hosted during the Championship. Besides this, the event will play host to numerous workshops, clinic, exhibition games, hydration and nutrition sessions which will be open to participants, non-participating students, parents and other guests.