Special Olympics Summer Games 2019: SO Bharat opens its Medal Tally with four Gold Medals

The Medals were clinched across Roller skating and Powerlifting

15 March 2019, UAE: India’s tally as of 7PM local time Abu Dhabi, UAE s tands at 15 Medals (4 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 Bronze). The Medals were clinched across Roller skating and Powerlifting.

In Roller Skating, Supreet Singh from Haryana (1000m), Rishabh Jain from New Delhi (1000m) and Priya Prakash Gada from Maharashtra (100 m) won a Gold Medal each. Manali Manoj Shelke from Maharashtra won a Gold in Combo of three in powerlifting (and a Bronze as well).

India continued to participate in other events: The divisioning in Volleyball is in progress and the result is expected to be declared on 20 March 2019.

In Basketball, the traditional Male (Division 6) and female matches (Div 1) were played against France (23 to 21 in favor of France) and Great Britain (19 to 10 in favour of Great Britain) respectively.

In Roller Skating, Supreet Singh from Haryana (1000m tr), Rishabh Jain from New Delhi (1000mtr) and Priya Prakash Gada from Maharashtra (100 mtr) won a Gold Medal each

In Unified Basketball (Div 7) India scored 26 against 21 of SO Algeria. Final rounds in Judo would take place tomorrow, 16 March.

In Table Tennis in the Male category, SO Bharat played with SO Switzerland (Div 3) and SO Malta (Div 5), defeating both by 3:0 and 3:1 respectively.

In the female category, SO Bharat vs SO Syria (Div 3) and SO Bharat vs SO Fiji ( Div 4) India won by 3:0 and 3:1 respectively India played 10 matches in Badminton in the Male and Female categories across Singles and Doubles winning 8 of them.

The Unified Handball ( Male Category) was played between SO Indonesia and SO Bharat in the first round of Div 3 ending with a score of 22:19 in favour of India.

Advertisement