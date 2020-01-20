Soubrity Mondal shines with triple gold, Maharashtra tops 200-medal mark

Guwahati, January 20: West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal claimed three gold medals in the swimming competition in the Khelo India Youth Games on Monday but Maharashtra’s Kenisha Gupta and Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj are well on course to become the most successful athlete here.

Soubrity Mondal and Kenisha Gupta joined fellow-swimmer Shivangi Sarma (Assam), gymnast Priyanka Dasgupta (Tripura), rhythmic gymnast Asmi Badade and cyclist Pooja Danole (both Maharashtra) as well as artistic gymnast Jatin Kanojia (Uttar Pradesh) as owners of four gold medals.

Though only their swimmers found gold on Monday, Maharashtra remained entrenched at the top of the medals tally with 63 gold. They drew immense joy in crossing the 200-medal mark, finishing the day with 204 after their Girls Under-21 basketball team fell at the final hurdle to Kerala 63-88 in the title clash.

Haryana’s only gold came through their Girls Under-17 hockey team, beating Jharkhand. Haryana led 2-1 through goals by Pinki and Dimple but Deepika Soreng completed her brace in the last minute to force a shootout. Kanika Siwach and Sonam scored for Haryana while Deepika Soreng found the mark for Jharkhand.

Soubrity Mondal won gold in Girls Under-21 200m Individual Medley in 2:32.52 and 200m Backstroke in 2: 26.05, making the most of the absence of Gujarat ace Maana Patel, who tore an ankle ligament at the start of the 100m race a couple of days ago. The West Bengal swimmer then helped the State’s 4x100m Medley Relay squad win gold in the face of stiff competition from Assam. Kenisha Gupta and Srihari Nataraj won two gold each on Monday.

Chandigarh won the boys under-17 hockey gold, also via the penalty shoot-out after sharing four goals in regulation time with Uttar Pradesh. A goal in the final quarter by Sumit helped Chandigarh draw level with Uttar Pradesh a second time to force the shoot-out. In the bronze medal play-off, a last-ditch goal by Arshdeep Singh Jr. saw Punjab take Odisha into the shoot-out.

Assam’s Suditya Boruah handed Maharashtra weightlifters a rare defeat at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium, winning the boys under-17 89kg class gold with total lifts of 251kg. He left Maharashtra lads Ritesh Rajendra Mhaishale (248kg) and Sanidhya Sanjay More (243kg) in his wake to give the home crowd much to cheer as they won two of the six gold at stake today.

Sikkim joined the medals chart with a bronze from weightlifting. Prema Tshering Sherpa was grinning as he made it to the podium, thanks in no uncertain terms to Uttarakhand’s Bittu Rajput registering no lift in Snatch and Haryana’s Parveen failing to lift his chosen entry clean and jerk load of 150kg on three attempts. Parveen was the leader after the Snatch lifts, with a best of 124kg.

In the badminton under-21 finals, top-seeded Satish Kumar (Tamil Nadu) will take on No. 2 Amit Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) in the boys’ match. The top two seeds Unnati Bisht (Uttarakhand) and Mir Tasnim Irfan Ali (Gujarat) will clash for girls’ gold. Mir Tasnim Ali won her quarterfinal (and not as reported on Sunday) to beat Maharashtra’s Smit Toshniwal in the semifinals.

Punjab and Kerala ran out easy winners in the boys and girls under-21 basketball finals where they beat Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively. In the under-17 finals, Rajasthan boys overcame Delhi’s third quarter surge of 30 points with smart play to win 86-79. The girls’ final was thrilling as Tamil Nadu scored two points in the final minute and held on for dear life to win 59-57.

The results (all finals)

Basketball

Boys under-21: Punjab 79 (Gurwinder Singh 22, Amaan Sandhu 16, Rajan 14, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh 10, Princepal Singh 10) beat Tamil Nadu 52 (M Aravind Kumar 19, Sheldon Roshan 12). Half-time: 38-26. Bronze medal play-off: Kerala 71 (Sharon John 16, Anmol Reghu 14, Chacko Simon 13, Muhammed Salih 12) beat Delhi 70 (Jai Prakash 19, Abhishek Sharma 18, Nitish Beniwal 13, Aarav Panwar 10). Half-time: 38-30.

Girls under-21: Kerala 88 (Sreekala Rani 30, Joma Jigo 20, CS Anumaria 16, VJ Jayalakshmi 11) beat Maharashtra 63 (Suzanne Philip 19, Shreya Dandekar 16). Half-time: 43-38. Bronze medal play-off: Punjab 81 (Priyanka Behal 20, Rajandeep Kaur 18, Sakshi Sharma 17) beat Tamil Nadu 65 (J Ishwarya 16, A Ashmitha 13, S Rajeshwari 10). Half_time 31-25.

Boys under-17: Rajasthan 86 (Rakesh Sharma 36, Jitendra Sharma 20) beat Delhi 79 (Himanshu 27, Vipul 24, Sishant Dhanda 14). Half-time: 41-28. Bronze medal play-off: Kerala 76 (Pranav Prince 21, CK Abhinav 18, U Arjun 15, Jim Kotholil 13) beat Tamil Nadu 67 (P Hariharasudhan 28, R Harish 14, AE Cipirajan 12). Half-time: 35-37.

Girls under-17: Tamil Nadu 59 (A Nikita 13, B Vanitha Sri 10, Angel Jeevitha 10, K Sathya 10) beat Rajasthan 57 (Disha Pareek 14, Harshnandani Chouhan 13, Manvi Srivastav 12). Half-time: 26-31. Bronze medal play-off: Karnataka 65 (Sanajan Kumar 25, Pavani Sangwani 15) beat Kerala 57 (Ann Zachariah 25, PS Jesley 12). Half-time: 39-25.

Hockey

Boys under 17: Chandigarh 2 (Deepak Kumar 17th minute and Sumit 5) beat Uttar Pradesh 2 (Arun Sahani 6 and 43) via penalty shoot-out (2-0); Bronze medal play-off: Punjab 2 (Ravneet Singh 15 and Arshdeep Singh Jr. 60) beat Odisha 2 (Paulus Lakra 19 and Jasman Munda 25) via penalty shoot-out (3-2).

Girls under-17: Haryana 2 (Pinki 13th minute and Dimple 36) beat Jharkhand 2 (Deepkika Soreng 35 and 6) via penalty shoot-out (2-1); Bronze medal play-off: Odisha 2 (Jyoti Chhatri 15 and Ashima Rout 17) beat Assam 1 (Milka Surin 53).

Swimming

Boys under-21

800m Freestyle: 1. Aneesh S Gowda (Karnataka) 8:40.29; 2. Krishna Gadakh (Madhya Pradesh) 8:47.23; 3. Dhyan Balakrishna (Karnataka) 8:47.83.

200m Backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) 2:07.54; 2. Anurag Dagar (Delhi) 2:11.08; 3. Soumyajit Saha (West Bengal) 2:13.25.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Karnataka) 2:17.61; 2. Rudraksh Sahu (Chhattisgarh) 2:19.04; 3. Shivam Jethudi (Gujarat) 2:19.72.

Girls under-21

200m Backstroke: 1. Soubrity Mondal (West Bengal) 2: 26.05; 2. Pratyasha Ray (Odisha) 2:30.85; 3. Reinita Gogoi (Assam) 2:53.74.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Soubrity Mondal (West Bengal) 2:32.52; 2. Firdoush Kayamkhani (Rajasthan) 2:35.16; 3. Kalyani Saxena (Gujarat) 2:35.16.

4x100m Medley Relay: 1. West Bengal (Soubrity Mondal, Shrishti Basu, Suchetna Chakraborty and Moumita Karar) 4:55.28; 2. Assam (Sayeda Antara Zaima, Rajeshree Buragohain, Anubhuti Baruah and Shivangi Sarma) 4:56.87; 3. Maharashtra (Yugandhra, Rujuta Talegaonkar, Radhika Gawde and Sadhvi Dhuri) 4:59.28.

Boys under-17

800m Freestyle: 1. Anurag Singh (Delhi) 8:38.06; 2. Shushrut Kapse (Maharashtra) 8:52.74; 3. Soumyaji Saha (West Bengal) 9:06.10

200m Backstroke: 1. Vedant Bapna (Maharashtra) 2:10.85; 2. Devyansh Parmar (Gujarat) 2:11.31; 3. Tanmay Das (Delhi) 2;12.59.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Swadesh Mondol (West Bengal) 2:09.83; 2. Bhargav Pradhan (Delhi) 2:15.01; 3. V Vinayak (Tamil Nadu) 2:15.07.

Girls under-17

200m Backstroke: 1. Suvana Baskar (Karnataka) 2:23.64; 2. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Karnataka) 2:28.14; 3. Nina Venkatesh (Karnataka) 2:28.99.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra) 2:25.80; 2. Apeksha Fernandes (Maharashtra) 2:29.25; 3. Disha Bhandari (Uttar Pradesh) 2:30.99.

4x100m Medley Relay: 1. Maharashtra (Palak Dhami, Kareena Shankta, Apeksha Fernandes and Kenisha Gupta) 4:29.59; 2. Karnataka (Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, Saanvi Rao, Nina Venkatesh and Suvana Baskar) 4:36.54; 3. West Bengal (Tanushmita Das, Antara Dutta Nilabjaa Ghosh and Asmita Karmakar) 4:46.69.

Weightlifting

Boys under-21

81kg class: 1. Gulap Gogoi (Assam) 275kg (Snatch 120kg, Clean & Jerk 155kg); 2. Ankush Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 255 (115, 140); 3. Premba Tshering Sherpa (Sikkim) 156 (63, 93).

89kg class: 1. S Lokchand (Tamil Nadu) 291kg (130, 161); 2. Adiboinia Siva Rama Krishna Yadav (Andhra Pradesh) 275 (125, 150); 3. Halvath Karthik (Telangana) 269 (119, 150).

Girls under-21

76kg class: 1. Anjali Joshi (Punjab) 180 (79, 101); 2. Arambam Anju Devi (Manipur) 163 (73, 90); 3. Karuna Ramesh Gadhe (Maharashtra) 150 (64, 86).

Boys under-17

81kg class: 1. Shaik Lal Basheer (Andhra Pradesh) 254kg (112, 142); 2. G Ravishankara (Andhra Pradesh) 249 (106, 143); 3. Aditya Narang (Chandigarh) 248 (113, 135).

89kg class: 1. Suditya Boruah (Assam) 251kg (114, 137); 2. Ritesh Rajendra Mhaishale (Maharashtra) 248 (112, 136); 3. Sanidhya Sanjay More (Maharashtra) 243 (109, 134).

Girls under-17

76kg class: 1. Jyoti Yadav (Haryana) 179kg (73, 106); 2. Shreya Ratnakar Ganmukhi (Maharashtra) 159 (70, 89); 3. Chukka Sri Lakshmi (Andhra Pradesh) 156 (68, 88).