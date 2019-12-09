South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 10th

Pinki Rani (right) will be in contention of a Gold medal in the Women's 51 kg category

India's positive performance at the 2019 South Asian Games continued as the Indian contingent crossed a tally of 150 Gold medals on the overall medal tally.

At the end of the day's action, the Indian athletes had led the nation to a total of 289 medals with 153 Gold medals, 92 Silver medals and 44 Bronze medals.

The sport of Boxing brought a massive haul of 6 Gold medals as the pugilists came through with flying colours against the competition in Nepal. National champions Ankit Khatana (Men's 75 kg), Vinod Tanwar (Men's 49 kg), Sachin (Men's 56 kg), Gaurav Chauhan (Men's 91 kg), Kalaivani Srinivasan (Women's 48 kg) and Parveen (Women's 60 kg) were the triumphant boxers on the day for India.

India won the Gold medal in the Women's Football event beating host nation Nepal in the final with two goals from attacker Bala Devi in a 2-0 win.

The Indian Men and Women's Kabaddi teams continued their domination at the South Asian Games picking up Gold medals beating Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively.

The Day 9 of action at the South Asian Games 2019 has few events left with medals up for grabs as India pushes to take the overall medal past the 300-mark to cap off another successful outing.

Here is the Day 9 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.

Basketball

08:00 AM - Men's 3rd Place Playoff

10:30 AM - Women's 3rd Place Playoff

1:00 PM - Men's Gold Medal Match

3:30 PM - Women's Gold Medal Match

Boxing

1:30 PM - Final Session 7

Judo

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's -57 kg, -70 kg, +70 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi-Finals

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's -73 kg, -90 kg, +90 kg Prelims, Repechage and Semi-Finals

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Women's -57 kg, -70 kg, +70 kg Finals

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Men's -73 kg, -90 kg, +90 kg Finals

Squash

10:30 AM - Men's Team Final

12:00 PM - Women's Team Round Robin