South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 7th

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 07 Dec 2019, 06:00 IST SHARE

Indian Women's Football Team will be in action on the Day 7 of the South Asian Games 2019

The action from Day 6 of the South Asian Games 2019 saw the Indian athletes continue to dominate proceedings in Nepal as they maintained supremacy on the South Asian Games 2019 medal tally.

India's medal tally at the South Games 2019 stood at a total of 165 medals at the end of the Day 6 with 81 Gold medals, 59 Silver medals and 25 Bronze medals in the kitty.

Athletics continued to be a good medal hunting ground for the Indian contingent with 12 medals across different events ranging from races to throwing events. Indian paddlers continued to dominate the field as they picked up two 1-2 podium finishes in the Men's Singles and Women's Singles event categories.

Fencing saw its first piece of action as India picked up six medals on the day with three golds and three silver medals. Ten medals were picked up by the Indian athletes in the swimming events with five gold medals to round off a successful outing for the Indian contingent on Day 6 in Nepal.

Here is the Day 7 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.

Archery

08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Recurve Men + Recurve Women

08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Team Elimination Compound Men + Compound Women

09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semifinal Recurve Men + Recurve Women

Advertisement

09:15 AM - 09:45 AM - Team Semifinal Compound Men + Compound Women

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM - Recurve Team Men Bronze Medal Match

10:45 AM - 11:15 AM - Recurve Team Women Bronze Medal Match

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM - Compound Team Men Bronze Medal Match

12:15 PM - 12:45 PM - Compound Team Women Bronze Medal Match

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - Recurve Team Men Gold Medal Match

2:10 PM - 2:40 PM - Recurve Team Women Gold Medal Match

2:50 PM - 3:20 PM - Compound Team Men Gold Medal Match

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM - Compound Team Women Gold Medal Match

Athletics

07:30 AM - Marathon

09:00 AM - Men's 200 metre Final

09:15 AM - Women's 200 metre Final

09:15 AM - Men's Triple Jump Final

09:15 AM - Men's Javelin Throw Final

10:15 AM - Women's Triple Jump Final

10:15 AM - Women's Javelin Throw Final

11:30 AM - Men's 4x400 metre Relay Final

11:40 AM - Women's 4x400 metre Relay Final

Basketball

10:30 AM - India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Tournament)

12:45 PM - India vs Sri Lanka (Women's Tournament)

Basketball 3x3

10:30 AM - India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Tournament)

11:00 AM - India vs Sri Lanka (Women's Tournament)

12:00 PM - India vs Bangladesh (Men's Tournament)

Boxing

1:30 PM - Quarterfinal Session - 3

5:00 PM - Quarterfinal Session - 4

Cycling

11:00 AM onwards - Individual Road Race Women

1:00 PM onwards - Individual Road Race Men

Fencing

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's Foil Individual Preliminary Round

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's Sabre Individual Preliminary Round

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM - Women's Epee Individual Preliminary Round

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Foil Individual Quarter Finals

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Sabre Individual Quarter Finals

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Women's Epee Individual Quarter Finals

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Men's Foil Individual Semi-Finals

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Women's Sabre Individual Semi-Finals

3:30 PM - 4:00 PM - Women's Epee Individual Semi-Finals

4:30 PM - 4:50 PM - Men's Foil Individual Final

5:00 PM - 5:20 PM - Women's Sabre Individual Final

5:25 PM - 5:50 PM - Women's Epee Individual Final

Football

2:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Tournament)

Kabaddi

08:45 AM - 09:20 AM - India vs Bangladesh (Men's Tournament)

02:40 PM - 03:25 PM - India vs Nepal (Men's Tournament)

Shooting

Air Pistol Men - Competition and Final Round

Handball

09:00 AM - India vs Bangladesh (Women's Semifinal)

01:45 PM - India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Semifinal)

Swimming

Morning Session - Heats, Evening Session - Finals

800m Freestyle Women

400m Individual Medley Men

100m Backstroke Women

100m Backstroke Men

50m Breaststroke Women

50m Breaststroke Men

50m Freestyle Women

Squash

11:00 AM - Women's Semifinal

12:00 PM - Men's Semifinal

Lawn Tennis

Timings - Entire day

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Doubles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Weightlifting

11:00 AM - Women's 76 kg category

11:00 AM - Women's 81 kg category

1:00 PM - Men's 96 kg category

1:00 PM - Men's 102 kg category

3:00 PM - Women's 87 kg and 87+ kg

Wrestling

09:00 AM - Men's 70 kg

09:00 AM - Women's 55 kg

02:00 PM - Men's 79 kg

02:00 PM - Women's 57 kg