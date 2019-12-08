South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 8th
The Day 7 action of the South Asian Games 2019 saw the Indian contingent of athletes continue their domination on the overall medal tally.
Indian athletes won medals across a variety of sporting disciplines like Athletics, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Shooting, Fencing etc as they crossed the tally of 100 gold medals. At the end of Day 7, Indias' Medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019 stood at a total of 214 medals - 110 Gold medals, 69 Silver medals and 35 Bronze medals.
Wrestling won four gold medals for India as Indian wrestlers maintained their supremacy over the South Asian nations staying true to their expectations.
Indian shooting sensation Anish Bhanwala was on fire in the Shooting event as he picked up two gold medals in the Men's 25m Rapid Pistol and Men's 25m Rapid Pistol team event. Swimming was a great medal hunting ground for India as the Indian swimmers managed to pick up a total of seven medals on the day establishing themselves at the top of the swimming medals tally as well.
Athletics was a comparatively less fruitful as India did not get a single gold medal on the day but picked up a few silver and bronze medals.
Here is the Day 8 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.
Archery
08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Mix Team Elimination Recurve + Compound
09:15 AM - 09:30 AM - Mix Team Semi Final Recurve + Compound
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM - Recurve Mix Team Bronze Medal Match
10:45 AM - 11:15 AM - Compound Mix Team Bronze Medal Match
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - 1/8 Individual Elimination Recurve Women + Compound Men
2:15 PM - 2:45 PM - 1/4 Individual Elimination Recurve Women + Compound Men
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Semi Final Recurve Men + Compound Women
3:45 PM - 4:15 PM - Semi Final Recurve Women + Compound Men
Basketball 3x3
11:00 AM - India vs Nepal (Men's Tournament)
11:30 AM - India vs Nepal (Women's Tournament)
Beach Volleyball
08:30 AM - Men's Semi Finals
08:30 AM - Women's Semi Finals
2:00 PM - Men's Finals
2:00 PM - Women's Finals
Boxing
1:30 PM - Semi Final Session - 5
5:00 PM - Semi Final Session - 6
Fencing
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's Epee Team Direct Elimination
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's Sabre Team Direct Elimination
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Women's Foil Team Event Direct Elimination
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Epee Team Event - Semi Finals
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Foil Team Event - Semi Finals
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Sabre Team - Semi Finals
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM - Men's Epee Team Event - Finals
3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - Women's Sabre Team Event - Finals
4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - Women's Foil Team Event - Finals
Kabaddi
09:40 AM - India vs Nepal (Men's Tournament)
Handball
01:45 PM - India vs Pakistan (Men's Gold Medal Match)
04:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)
Judo
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Women's Prelims, Repechage and Semi Final (48 kg, 52 kg, 57kg, 63kg)
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Men's Prelims, Repechage and Semi Final (60 kg, 66 kg, 73kg)
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Women's Final Bouts (48 kg, 52 kg, 57kg, 63kg)
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Men's Final Bouts (60 kg, 66 kg, 73kg)
Shooting
Air Rifle Mixed Team - Competition and Final Round
Squash
11:00 AM - Women's Final
12:00 PM - Men's Final
04:00 PM - Women's Team Round Robin Matches
05:30 PM - Men's Team Round Robin Matches
Swimming
Morning Session - Heats, Evening Session - Finals
Men's 400m Freestyle
Women's 400m Freestyle
Men's 200m Butterfly
Women's 200m Butterfly
Men's 50m Backstroke
Women's 50m Backstroke
Men's 4X200m Freestyle Relay
Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay
Lawn Tennis
Timings - Entire day
Men's Singles Semi Finals
Women's Singles Semi Finals
Men's Doubles Final
Women's Doubles Finals
Mixed Doubles Finals
Weightlifting
10:00 AM - Men's 102 kg category
12:00 AM - Women's 87 kg category
2:00 PM - Men's 109 kg category
4:00 PM - Women's 87+ kg category
6:00 PM - Men's 109+ kg category
Wrestling
09:00 AM - Men's 92 kg category
09:00 AM - Women's 59 kg category
02:00 PM - Men's 97 kg category
02:00 PM - Women's 62 kg category