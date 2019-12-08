South Asian Games 2019: India's schedule and match list for December 8th

Anish Bhanwala picked up two gold medals on Day 7 at the South Asian Games 2019

The Day 7 action of the South Asian Games 2019 saw the Indian contingent of athletes continue their domination on the overall medal tally.

Indian athletes won medals across a variety of sporting disciplines like Athletics, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Shooting, Fencing etc as they crossed the tally of 100 gold medals. At the end of Day 7, Indias' Medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019 stood at a total of 214 medals - 110 Gold medals, 69 Silver medals and 35 Bronze medals.

Wrestling won four gold medals for India as Indian wrestlers maintained their supremacy over the South Asian nations staying true to their expectations.

Indian shooting sensation Anish Bhanwala was on fire in the Shooting event as he picked up two gold medals in the Men's 25m Rapid Pistol and Men's 25m Rapid Pistol team event. Swimming was a great medal hunting ground for India as the Indian swimmers managed to pick up a total of seven medals on the day establishing themselves at the top of the swimming medals tally as well.

Athletics was a comparatively less fruitful as India did not get a single gold medal on the day but picked up a few silver and bronze medals.

Here is the Day 8 South Asian Games 2019 Schedule for India.

Archery

08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - 1/4 Mix Team Elimination Recurve + Compound

09:15 AM - 09:30 AM - Mix Team Semi Final Recurve + Compound

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM - Recurve Mix Team Bronze Medal Match

10:45 AM - 11:15 AM - Compound Mix Team Bronze Medal Match

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM - 1/8 Individual Elimination Recurve Women + Compound Men

2:15 PM - 2:45 PM - 1/4 Individual Elimination Recurve Women + Compound Men

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Semi Final Recurve Men + Compound Women

3:45 PM - 4:15 PM - Semi Final Recurve Women + Compound Men

Basketball 3x3

11:00 AM - India vs Nepal (Men's Tournament)

11:30 AM - India vs Nepal (Women's Tournament)

Beach Volleyball

08:30 AM - Men's Semi Finals

08:30 AM - Women's Semi Finals

2:00 PM - Men's Finals

2:00 PM - Women's Finals

Boxing

1:30 PM - Semi Final Session - 5

5:00 PM - Semi Final Session - 6

Fencing

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Men's Epee Team Direct Elimination

09:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Women's Sabre Team Direct Elimination

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Women's Foil Team Event Direct Elimination

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Men's Epee Team Event - Semi Finals

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Foil Team Event - Semi Finals

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - Women's Sabre Team - Semi Finals

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM - Men's Epee Team Event - Finals

3:45 PM - 4:45 PM - Women's Sabre Team Event - Finals

4:45 PM - 5:45 PM - Women's Foil Team Event - Finals

Kabaddi

09:40 AM - India vs Nepal (Men's Tournament)

Handball

01:45 PM - India vs Pakistan (Men's Gold Medal Match)

04:00 PM - India vs Nepal (Women's Gold Medal Match)

Judo

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Women's Prelims, Repechage and Semi Final (48 kg, 52 kg, 57kg, 63kg)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Men's Prelims, Repechage and Semi Final (60 kg, 66 kg, 73kg)

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Women's Final Bouts (48 kg, 52 kg, 57kg, 63kg)

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Men's Final Bouts (60 kg, 66 kg, 73kg)

Shooting

Air Rifle Mixed Team - Competition and Final Round

Squash

11:00 AM - Women's Final

12:00 PM - Men's Final

04:00 PM - Women's Team Round Robin Matches

05:30 PM - Men's Team Round Robin Matches

Swimming

Morning Session - Heats, Evening Session - Finals

Men's 400m Freestyle

Women's 400m Freestyle

Men's 200m Butterfly

Women's 200m Butterfly

Men's 50m Backstroke

Women's 50m Backstroke

Men's 4X200m Freestyle Relay

Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay

Lawn Tennis

Timings - Entire day

Men's Singles Semi Finals

Women's Singles Semi Finals

Men's Doubles Final

Women's Doubles Finals

Mixed Doubles Finals

Weightlifting

10:00 AM - Men's 102 kg category

12:00 AM - Women's 87 kg category

2:00 PM - Men's 109 kg category

4:00 PM - Women's 87+ kg category

6:00 PM - Men's 109+ kg category

Wrestling

09:00 AM - Men's 92 kg category

09:00 AM - Women's 59 kg category

02:00 PM - Men's 97 kg category

02:00 PM - Women's 62 kg category