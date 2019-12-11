South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Day 10 roundup and analysis, India end their campaign on a high

The victorious Indian basketball team

The 13th edition of South Asian Games culminated last night in Nepal. The home nation dominated the medal tally in the initial stage of the tourney, however, India made a strong comeback to finish on top of the medal tally with 312 medals, including 174 gold, 93 silver and 45 bronze medals.

Talking about all the action that took place on the final day, India's basketball teams clinched the gold in the men's and women's division. The men's team defeated Sri Lanka 101-62 while the women's side crushed Nepal 127-46.

In squash, the Indian men's team finished second to Pakistan while the women's team bettered their rivals to finish in top position. The Indian boxers ruled the roost in Nepal as they emerged victorious in a majority of the categories. India's Judo squad won the gold in the mixed team event. Also, the Indian wrestlers played a crucial role in India's grand win.

Boxing event - South Asian Games 2019

Shifting focus on to other nations, Bangladesh won a plethora of bronze medals as their athletes finished at the third position in multiple events. Sri Lanka won the gold medal in men's 81 kg boxing event but apart from that, there was not much to cheer for the Sri Lankan fans.

Pakistan's silver medal tally received a boost on the final day but they could not overtake Sri Lanka in the standings.

Here's a look at the final medal tally of SAG 2019.

Final Medal Tally of SAG 2019

India ended the 2019 South Asian Games with 312 medals which consist of 174 golds, 93 silvers and 45 bronze medals. Sri Lanka won the most bronze medals (128), but their lesser count of gold medals, when compared to Nepal, kept them below the hosts in the medal tally.

Bangladesh narrowly missed the 20 gold medal landmark while Maldives could only secure a solitary gold medal. Bhutan finished at the bottom of the pile with just 7 silver and 13 bronze medals to show.