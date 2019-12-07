South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Day 6 roundup and analysis, India shines in fencing and swimming

Indian athletes shone on day 6

India cemented the top position in the South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally with some brilliant performances on Day 6 of the event. The Indian athletes won 19 gold medals on the day while all the other nations won a combined total of 13 gold medals.

The day kicked off with swimming where India's Kushagra Rawat won the Men's 1500 Meter Freestyle event. Richa Mishra claimed the gold in the Women's 400-meter competition. Srihari Nataraj finished first in the Men's 200-meter Backstroke.

On the athletics front, Abha Khatua won the Women's Shot Put event with a throw of 15.32 meters. Kachnar Chaudhary finished third on the podium with a 13.66 meters throw. Tajinderpal Singh broke the all-time SAG record with a throw of 20.03 meters in the men's division.

Sri Lanka finished at the top in the Men's and Women's 4*100 meters relay race, while the island nation's Uda Kuburalage seized the gold in Women's 5,000 meters run. Mehboob Ali won the 400 meters hurdles to win a gold for Pakistan.

India also won the elite competition in the Men's and Women's cycling event. In Table Tennis, Anthony Amalraj defeated Harmeet Desai in the men's final while Sutirtha Mukherji overcame Ayhika Mukherji in the women's finale.

The fans witnessed the same domination in the fencing events where India won the gold and silver in Women's Foil, Men's Sabre and Men's Epee events. The Indian female shooters shone the brightest today with gold medals in the 10 meters air piston team and 10 meters air piston individual events.

Here's a look at the updated medal tally of South Asian Games 2019.

Updated medal tally of South Asian Games 2019

India breached the 150 medals milestone with 81 gold, 59 silver medals and 25 bronze medals. Nepal held on to the second spot with 41 gold, 27 silver and 48 bronze medals. Sri Lanka finished on the third spot as despite having more medals than Nepal (total 134), they finished Day 6 with a total of 23 gold medals when compared to Nepal's 41 gold medals and thus had to settle with the third spot on the medals tally.