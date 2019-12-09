South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: Day 9 roundup and analysis, India nears 300 medals mark

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team won the gold medal

India continued its domination at the top of South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally by cementing its pole position on the ninth day of the tourney. The fact that all the other nations' total gold medals are lesser than India's tally solidifies the aforementioned statement.

Talking about India's performance on 9th December, the kabaddi teams seized the gold medal in the men's and women's competition. The women's team won the Epee Fencing event whereas they also won the Sabre Fencing tourney. The men's team finished at the first position in Men's Foil competition.

Shifting our focus to Judo now, the biggest South Asian nation captured the gold medal in men's 81 kg, men's 90 kg, women's 70 kg and women's +78 kg events.

Tennis event - South Asian Games 2019

Indian tennis players ruled the roost on the tennis by securing the gold and silver medals in the men's and women's singles competitions. Besides, the Indian boxers decimated their rivals to end the day with 5 consecutive gold medals.

Nepal's medal tally did not improve much in terms of gold medals but, the home side won many silver and bronze medals today. Their biggest gold medal triumphs came in the women's 78 kg Judo category and women's 100 meter freestyle swimming race.

Pakistan impressed a lot in Judo as their male athletes finished at the pole position in the 100 kg and +100 kg categories. Bangladesh won the gold medal in men's cricket tournament while they finished at the third position in the men's and women's kabaddi tourneys. Sri Lanka's big moments of the day came at the aqua sports arena.

Here's a look at the updated medal tally of South Asian Games 2019.

Updated Medal Tally of SAG 2019

India has sealed the first position on the medal tally with 153 golds, 92 silvers and 44 bronze medals while Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh follow them on the standings. Maldives have won a single gold medal in the entire competition while Bhutan is yet to open its account in the column of golds.