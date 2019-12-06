South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: India add 19 more gold medals to stay on top after Day 6

Siril Verma defeated fellow countryman Aryaman Tandon in the Men's Singles badminton event

Day 6 action from the South Asian Games 2019 saw India maintain supremacy on the medal tally front, winning a total of 19 gold medals to take their overall gold medal count to 81.

The South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally has India at the summit at the end of the Day 6 with a medal count that reads a total of 165 medals - 81 Gold medals, 59 Silver medals and 25 Bronze medals across a variety of sporting disciplines.

Athletics continues to be a medal-clincher for the Indian contingent

Indian athletes were in fine form as they managed to pick up a total of 12 medals in various events on the day as they boost India's medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019.

Long-distance runner Sunil Dawar picked up a silver medal in the Men's 5000m race event whereas Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba got a 2-3 podium finish in the Women's 5000m race.

Coming to relatively shorter races, Veerpal Kaur picked up the bronze medal in the Women's 400m Hurdles race with a timing of 1:01:38. The pair of Jabir Madari and Santosh Kumar got the silver and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 400m Hurdles race.

Tajinder Pal Singh got India the first gold medal of the day in the Men's Shotput event, securing the top spot with his throw of 20.03 metres, which was a new South Asian Games record throw.

Singh beat the previous record held by fellow Indian athlete Bahadur Singh Sagoo who had thrown a distance of 19.16 metres in the 1999 edition of the South Asian Games. Singh was followed by India's Om Prakash Singh, who picked up the silver medal with his throw measuring a distance of 17.31 metres.

Abha Khatua got the Women's Shotput gold medal with her winning throw of 15.32 metres whereas fellow countrywoman Kachnar Chaudhary picked up the bronze medal with her throw of 15.32 metres.

The Indian team comprising of Himashree Roy, Chandralekha AN, Archana Suseent and Daneshwari Asho finished with a silver medal in the Women's 4x100 metre relay race clocking a time of 45.36 seconds and lost out to Sri Lanka.

The Indian men too lost out against Sri Lanka as the team of Harjit Singh, Gurindervir Singh, Pranav Kalappur and Amiya Kumar clocked a time of 39.97 seconds to get the silver medal.

India claim double 1-2 podium finishes in Table Tennis Singles

India added four medals in the singles event of the Table Tennis tournament as the Indian domination continued in the sport at the South Asian Games 2019.

The women's singles final saw Sutirtha Mukherji beat fellow countrywoman Ayhika Mukherji to get the gold medal. The Men's singles final had Anthony Amalraj beat Harmeet Desai with a score of 6-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 to clinch the gold and complete the double 1-2 finish for the Indian contingent in the Singles events.

The cycling event had two races on the day with the Time Trial races for both the men and women. India's Elangbam Chaoba Devi got the gold medal in the women's event with a time of 00:30:47.640. The Men's event had India complete a 1-2 finish as John Naveen Thomas and Arvind Panwar got the gold and silver medals respectively.

India dominate proceedings on the opening day of Fencing events

Indian fencers were in top form on the opening day action claiming a total of 6 medals on the day with three 1-2 podium finish across the events.

Wangelbam Thoibi Devi and Radhika Prakash Await won the gold and silver medals respectively in their individual event. Men's Sabre individual event had Karan Singh win the gold medal whereas Kumaresan Padma Gishonidhi picked up the silver medal.

Sunil Kumar and Jayaprakash Guruprakash Coppara rounded off a successful day for the Indian fencers, getting the gold-silver podium finish respectively in the Men's Epee Individual event.

The Indian team of Shrinivetha Parmanathan, Annuraj Singh and Esha Singh got the gold medal for the country in the Women's 10 metre Air Pistol event, beating out competition from the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams. Shrinivetha Parmanathan added another gold medal to her tally on the day, winning the women's 10 metre Air Pistol event with a score of 238.4 points.

The sport of Weightlifting saw another healthy return on the sixth day as India clinched three medals - two golds and one silver medals.

Achinta Sheuli (Men's 75 kg event) won the gold medal with a total lift of 300 kg (135 kg in Snatch and 165 kg in Clean and Jerk) followed by Ajay Singh (Men's 81 kg event) who picked up the silver medal with a total lift of 316 kg (140 kg in Snatch and 176 kg in Clean and Jerk).

Manpreet Kaur was the third medalist in Weightlifting as she picked up the gold in Women's 71 kg event with a combined lift of 192 kg (85 kg in Snatch and 107 kg in Clean and Jerk).

Indian swimmers continue to dominate the pool with 10 medals

Day 6 of the South Asian Games 2019 saw a wide variety of swimming events with Indian swimmers grabbing hold of 10 medals to exert their dominance. Kushagra Rawat (Men's 1500m SC Freestyle), Richa Mishra (Women's 400m SC Individual Medley), Srihari Nataraj (Men's 200m SC Backstroke), Likith Selvaraj Prema (Men's 100m Breaststroke) and Annie Jain (Women's 100m SC Breaststroke) were the gold medal winners for the country.

Virdhawal Khade (Men's 50m SC Freestyle), Chahat Arora (Women's 100m SC Breaststroke), Danush Suresh (Men's 100m SC Breaststroke), Manna Rajiv Patel (Women's 200m SC Backstroke) and Apeksha Delyla Fernandes (Women's 400m SC Individual Medley) were the five silver medalists for India on the day.

The Day 7 of the South Asian Games will further provide India with the chance to push towards getting a total of 100 gold medals at the South Asian Games 2019.