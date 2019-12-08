South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: India cross the century mark in Gold Medals on Day 7

Indian swimmers have been amongst the medals at the South Asian Games 2019

The first week of action from the South Asian Games 2019 came to an end as the Indian contingent continued to dominate proceedings on the overall medal tally crossing the 100 mark in gold medals won.

The South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally now has India at the summit with a grand total of 214 medals - 110 gold medals, 69 silver medals and 36 bronze medals across a wide variety of sporting events through the week.

Swimming continues to bring in the medals for India

A total of nine medals were picked up Indian swimmers on the 7th day of action as India maintained their stronghold on the different events in the pool with a total of 16 gold medals so far.

Richa Mishra won the first gold medal of the day for India in the swimming events with her winning effort in the Women's 800m SC Freestyle with a timing of 9:22.74. Sridhar Siva was the gold medal winner for India in the Men's 400m SC Individual Medley as he clocked a time of 4:27.77. In the Women's 100m SC Backstroke event, India managed a 1-3 finish as Manna Rajiv Patil and Ridhima Veerendrakumar got the gold and bronze medal in the Women's 100m SC Backstroke event.

18-year old Srihari Nataraj was the winner in the Men's 100m SC Backstroke with a timing of 53.63 seconds beating out competition from two Sri Lankan swimmers behind him. Indian women Chahat Arora and Jayaveena Arcot Vijayakumar got a 1-2 finish in the Women's 100m SC Breaststroke event with timings of 33.36 seconds and 33.50 seconds respectively.

In the Men's 50m SC Breaststroke, Likith Selvaraj Prema added a gold medal to his kitty with a time of 28.06 seconds whereas the Women's 50m SC Breaststroke saw Rujuta Deepan Bhatt pick up the gold medal with her winning time of 26.34 seconds.

India continue to add medals in the Athletics events

Mohammad Afsal was the first medalist of the day for India in the athletics events with a bronze medal in the Men's 800m Run with a time of 1:51.25. The Women's 800m Run also produced a bronze medal as Lily Das clocked a time of 2:08.97

The Javelin Throw events also saw India win medals in the Men's and Women's events as Shivpal Singh got the silver medal in the Men's event with a distance of 84.16 metres. The Women's event witnessed Kumari Sharmila settle for the bronze medal with her throw measuring a distance of 53.64 metres. The Men's team composed of Jeevan Karekopp, Santhosh Kumar, Angrej Singh and Jabari Madari managed to get a silver medal for India in the Men's 4x400 metre Relay event with a timing of 3:08.21

December 7 saw the Full Marathon event kick off early morning in the day and India picked up a couple of events in both the Men and Women categories. The Women's category saw the long distance runner Jyoti Gawate win the bronze medal with her timing of 2:52:44.00 to cover the distance of 42 km. Indian marathon runners managed to get a 2-3 podium finish with Rashpal Singh (2:21:57.00) and Shree Singh (2:22:07.00) winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The sport of Weightlifting saw Indians add two medals on the day as Anuradha Pavnuraj (Women's 87 kg event) and Sharsti Singh (Women's 81 kg event) picked up gold medals. Anuradha Pavnuraj lifted a combined weight totalling 200 kg (90 kg Snatch and 110 kg Clean and Jerk) wherea Sharsti Singh managed to lift a total weight of 190 kg (82 kg Snatch and 108 kg Clean and Jerk).

Cycling events had India pick up two gold medals and one silver medal on the day. The Women's Individual Road Race saw India's Sonali Chanu and Swasti Singh get the gold and silver medals respectively. Satbir Singh was the gold medal winner in the Men's Individual Road Race event.

Four gold medals for India in Wrestling events

Wrestling has always been a strong sporting event for India at the South Asian Games and the wrestlers delivered yet again for the nation claiming four gold medals across different weight categories. Amit Kumar (Men's 65 kg event), Rahul (Men's 57 kg event), Pinki (Women's 53 kg) and Sheetal Tomar (Women's 50 kg event) were the gold medal clinchers in their respective weight category events.

The second day of action in the Fencing events saw India pick up five medals - 2 gold medals, 2 silver medal and 1 bronze medal. Vinoth Kumar Velautham (Men's Foil Final Ranking) and Kabita Devi Thoudam (Women's Epee Individual) grabbed the gold medals on the day. Rajeshor Singh Thounaojam (Men's Foil Final Ranking) and Sheetal Dalal (Women's Epee Individual) were the silver medal winners whereas Diana Devi Thangujam (Women's Sabre Final Ranking) won the bronze medal.

Shooters continue to aim for glory in Nepal

Anish Bhanwala stayed true to his favourite tag as he got the gold medal in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and Bhavesh Shekhawat won the bronze medal behind him. Both Anish Bhanwala and Bhavesh Shekhawat teamed up with Adarsh Singh to add another gold medal for India with their win in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team event.

The Indian pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Yash Vardhan won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

India managed to cross the tally of 100 gold medals on Day 7

India continued their domination in Nepal and will look to further extend their hold on the top spot in the South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally as the action carries on on Day 8.