South Asian Games 2019 Medal Tally: India crosses 100 gold medal landmark

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Dec 2019, 20:27 IST SHARE

The Indian athletes are ruling South Asian Games 2019

Day 6 of South Asian Games 2019 is not over yet while India have already crossed the 100 gold medal-mark. With some brilliant performances in shooting, fencing, weightlifting and swimming, the Indian contingent has comfortably breached the landmark.

Speaking of India's heroics in shooting first, the shooters won the gold medal in the Mixed 10 meters Air Rifle, Men's 25 Meters Rapid Fire Pistol and Men's 25 Meters Rapid Fire Pistol Team events. India's Satbir Singh also won the individual road race in cycling. Also, India captured two gold medals in women's weightlifting today.

Shifting our focus to fencing now, Vinoth Kumar won the Men's Foil event with India's Rajeshor Singh finishing as the runner-up. Devi Thoudam Kabita sealed the gold medal in Women's Epee while Sheetal Dalal finished right behind her. Thingujam Diana Devi won the bronze medal in Women's Saber.

Swimming Event - South Asian Games 2019

In the aqua arena, Richa Mishra won the Women's 800 meter SC Freestyle competition by finishing the race in 9 minutes and 22 seconds. Sridhar Siva won the Men's 500 meter SC IM tourney with a time of 4:27.77. Maana Patel continued her fine form at the South Asian Games with another gold medal. Today, she won the gold in the Women's 100 SC Meter Backstroke.

18-year-old Srihari Nataraj seized the gold medal in Men's 100 SC Meter Backstroke whereas Chahat Arora finished first in the Women's 50 SC Meter Breaststroke.

With these wins, India's medal tally has gone up to 210 medals, which includes 106 gold medals, 69 silver medals and 35 bronze medals. India have all but sealed its first spot in the medal tally of the 2019 South Asian Games. Second-Placed Nepal have just 43 gold medals while Sri Lanka have 30 gold medals to their name.