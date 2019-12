South Asian Games 2019 Medals: Complete list of medal winners for India in Nepal

Indian Women's Kabaddi team won the gold medal defeating the host team Nepal

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games came to an end on 10th December 2019 after ten days of thrilling sporting action in the cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara in the picturesque country of Nepal.

The Indian contingent of athletes created a new record of total medals won at the 2019 South Asian Games with a tally of 312 medals across a wide range of sporting events. India ended the contest with a total of 174 Gold medals, 93 Silver medals and 45 Bronze medals beating out competition from the other six nations in Nepal. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan and the host nation Nepal were the other countries competing at the 2019 South Asian Games.

The host nation Nepal finished the Games on the second spot in the overall medal tally with a total of 204 medals. India's neighbours, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, were in the third and fourth positions respectively on the overall medal tally.

Swimming, Taekwondo, Fencing, Boxing, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Shooting were some of the most successful sporting events for India with a great haul of medals coming for the athletes.

We take a look at a complete list of medal winners for India at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Sport - Athletics

Men's 1500m

Ajay Kumar Saro - Gold

Ajeet Kumar - Silver

Women's 1500m

Chand - Silver

Chitra Palakeez - Bronze

Men's High Jump

Sarvesh Anil Kumar - Gold (South Asian Games Record)

Chethian Bala - Silver

Men's 10,000m

Suresh Kumar - Gold

Women's 10,000m

Kavita Yadav - Silver

Women's 100m

Archana Suseent - Gold

Women's High Jump

Jishna M - Gold

Rubina Yadav - Bronze

Women's Long Jump

Sandra Babu - Bronze

Women's 200m

Archana Suseent - Gold

AN Chandralekha - Bronze

Women's Discus Throw

Navjeet Kaur - Gold

Suravi Biswas - Silver

Men's Long Jump

Lokesh Sathyana - Gold

Swaminathan Yadav - Silver

Men's Discus Throw

Kirpal Singh - Gold

Gagandeep Singh - Silver

Men's 110m Hurdles

Surendhar Jayak - Silver

Women's 100m Hurdles

Aparna Roy - Silver

Men's 400m Dash

Jeevan Karekopp - Bronze

Women's 400m Dash

Priya Habbathan - Silver

Men's Triple Jump

Karthik Unnikiri - Gold

Mohammed Salahu - Silver

Women's Triple Jump

Bhairabi Roy - Bronze

Men's 5000m Run

Sunil Dawar - Silver

Women's 5000m Run

Parul Chaudhary - Silver

Priti Lamba - Bronze

Women's 400m Hurdles

Veerpal Kaur - Bronze

Men's 400m Hurdles

Jabir Madari - Silver

Santosh Kumar - Bronze

Men's Shot Put

Tajinderpal Singh - Gold (South Asian Games Record)

Om Prakash Singh - Silver

Women's 4x100m Relay

Himanshee Roy, AN Chandralekha, Archana Suseent, Daneshwari Asho - Silver

Men's 4x100m Relay

Harjit Singh, Gurindervir Singh, Pranav Kalappur, Amiya Kumar - Silver

Women's Shot Put

Abha Khatua - Gold

Kachnar Chaudhary - Bronze

Men's 800m Run

Mohammed Afsal - Silver

Women's 800m Run

Lily Das - Bronze

Women's 4x400m Relay

Priya Habbathan, Vijaykumari Go, Manisha Kushwah, Nancy - Bronze

Men's 4x400m Relay

Jeevan Karekopp, Santhosh Kumar, Angrej Singh, Jabir Madari - Silver

Women's Javelin Throw

Sharmila Kumar - Bronze

Men's Javelin Throw

Shivpal Singh - Silver

Women's Marathon

Jyoti Gawate - Bronze

Men's Marathon

Rashpal Singh - Silver

Sher Singh - Bronze

Sport - Badminton

Siril Verma captured the Men's Singles gold medal at the South Asian Games 2019

Men's Singles - Siril Verma - Gold

Men's Singles - Aryaman Tandon - Silver

Women's Singles - Ashmita Chaliha - Gold

Women's Singles - Gayathri Gopichand - Silver

Mixed Doubles - Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi - Gold

Men's Doubles - Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga - Gold

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Basketball

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Basketball 3x3

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Boxing

Men's Competition

Gaurav Chauhan - Gold (91 kg)

Ankit Khatana - Gold (75 kg)

Manish Kaushik - Silver (64 kg)

Vinod Tanwar - Gold (56 kg)

Narender - Gold (91+ kg)

Sachin Kumar - Bronze (81 kg)

Vikas Krishan - Gold (69 kg)

Varinder Singh - Silver (60 kg)

Sparsh Kumar - Gold (52 kg)

Women's Competition

Praveen - Gold (60 kg)

Shikshya - Silver (54 kg)

Srinivasan Kalaivani - Gold (48 kg)

Manju Bamboriya - Gold (64 kg)

Sonia Lather - Gold (57 kg)

Pinki Rani - Gold (51 kg)

Sport - Cycling

Mountain Biking

Pranita Soman - Bronze (Cross Country)

Yashodhara Sherkar - Bronze (Downhill)

Road Cycling

Satbir Singh - Gold (Men's Road Race)

Naveen John - Gold (Men's Time Trial)

Arvind Panwar - Silver (Men's Time Trial)

Sonali Chanu - Gold (Women's Road Race)

Swasti Singh - Silver (Women's Road Race)

Elangbam Deci - Gold (Women's Time Trial)

Sport - Fencing

Sunil Kumar - Gold (Men's Epee)

Jayaprakash Coppara - Silver (Men's Epee)

Karan Singh - Gold (Men's Sabre)

Kumaresan Padma Gishonidhi - Silver (Men's Sabre)

Wangelbam Thoibi Devi - Gold (Women's Foil)

Radhika Prakash Await - Silver (Women's Foil)

Thingujam Diana Devi - Bronze (Women's Sabre)

Devi Thoudam Kabita - Gold (Women's Epee)

Sheetal Dalal - Silver (Women's Epee)

Vinoth Kumar - Gold (Men's Foil)

Rajeshor Singh - Silver (Men's Foil)

Women's Foil Team - Gold

Men's Epee Team - Gold

Men's Sabre Team - Gold

Men's Foil Team - Gold

Women's Sabre Team - Gold

Women's Epee Team - Gold

Sport - Football

Indian Women's Football defeated Nepal in the final to mark a hat-trick of gold medals

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Handball

Men's Team - Silver

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Judo

Men's Competition

Vijaya Yadav - Gold (60 kg)

Jasleen Singh Saini - Gold (66 kg)

Vishal Rahul - Bronze (73 kg)

Women's Competition

Shushila Likmaba - Gold (48 kg)

Gayatri Tokas - Silver (52 kg)

Suchika Tariyal - Gold (57 kg)

Lalishram Devi - Gold (63 kg)

Sport - Kabaddi (2 Gold)

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Kho Kho (2 Gold)

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Shooting

Anish Bhanwala was one of the medalists for India in shooting

Women's Team - Gold (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)

Mehuli Ghosh and Yash Vardhan - Gold (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team)

Chain Singh - Gold (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men)

Akhil Sheoran - Silver (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men)

Mehuli Ghosh - Gold (10m Air Rifle Women)

Sadangi - Silver (10m Air Rifle Women)

Agrawal - Bronze (10m Air Rifle Women)

Pankaj Kumar - Gold (10m Air Rifle Men)

Kiran Ankush Jadhav - Silver (10m Air Rifle Women)

Annu Raj Singh - Gold (25m Pistol Women)

Gauri Sheoran - Silver (25m Pistol Women)

Indian Men's Team - Gold (10m Air Rifle Men)

Indian Women's Team - Gold (25m Pistol Women)

Indian Men's Team - Gold (25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men)

Sharvan Kumar - Gold (10m Air Pistol Men)

Ravinder Singh - Bronze (10m Air Pistol Men)

Anish Bhanwala - Gold (25m Rapid Pistol Men)

Bhavesh Shekhawat - Bronze (25m Rapid Pistol Men)

Shri Parmanantham - Gold (10m Air Pistol Women)

Indian Women's Team - Gold (10m Air Rifle Women)

Indian Men's Team - Silver (25m Centre Fire Pistol Men)

Gaayathri Nityanandam - Gold (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)

Sunidhi Chauhan - Silver (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)

Kajal Saini - Bronze (50m Rifle 3 Positions Women)

Sport - Squash

Harinder Pal Sandhu - Silver (Men's Singles)

Abhay Singh - Silver (Men's Singles)

Tanvi Khanna - Gold (Women's Singles)

Sunayna Kuruvilla - Silver (Women's Singles)

Men's Team - Silver

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Swimming

Men's Events

Virdhawal Khade - Silver (50m Freestyle), Silver (50m Butterfly)

Mihir Ambre - Silver (100m Butterfly), Bronze (200m Butterfly)

Supriya Mondal - Gold (200m Butterfly)

Srihari Nataraj - Silver (100m Freestyle), Gold (50m Backstroke), Gold (100m Backstroke), Gold (200m Backstroke), Bronze (200m Individual Medley)

Sridhar Siva - Gold (400m Individual Medley), Silver (200m Individual Medley)

Kushagra Rawat - Silver (200m Freestyle), Gold (400m Freestyle), Gold (1500m Freestyle)

Anand Shylaja - Bronze (200m Freestyle), Silver (400m Freestyle),

Likith Selvaraj Prema - Gold (50m Breaststroke), Gold (100m Breaststroke), Gold (200m Breaststroke)

Danush Suresh - Silver (100m Breaststroke), Silver (200m Breaststroke)

Indian Men's Team - Gold (4x200m Relay Freestyle), Gold (4x100m Relay Medley), Silver (4x100m Relay Freestyle)

Women's Events

Rujuta Bhatt Khade - Gold (50m Freestyle),

Shivangi Sarma - Silver (100m Freestyle), Silver (200m Freestyle), Silver (400m Freestyle)

Annie Jain - Bronze (100m Freestyle), Gold (100m Breaststroke)

Richa Mishra - Gold (800m Freestyle), Gold (200m Individual Medley), Gold (400m Individual Medley)

Apeksha Fernandes - Gold (200m Breaststroke), Gold (200m Butterfly), Silver (100m Butterfly), Silver (400m Individual Medley)

Chahat Arora - Gold (50m Breaststroke), Silver (100m Breaststroke)

Jayaveena V - Silver (50m Breaststroke)

Ridhima V - Bronze (50m Backstroke), Bronze (100m Backstroke)

Maana Patel - Gold (50m Backstroke), Gold (100m Backstroke), Silver (200m Backstroke)

Divya Satija - Gold (50m Butterfly), Gold (100m Butterfly)

Indian Women's Team - 4x100m Relay Freestyle, 4x200m Relay Freestyle, 4x100m Relay Medley

Sport - Table Tennis

Amalraj Anthony picked up two gold medals in the Table Tennis events

Amalraj Antony - Men's Singles (Gold)

Harmeet Desai - Men's Singles (Silver)

Sutirtha Mukherji - Women's Singles (Gold)

Ayhika Mukherji - Women's Singles (Silver)

Harmeet Desai and Amalraj Antony - Men's Doubles (Gold)

Sanil Shetty and Sudhanshu Grover - Men's Doubles (Silver)

Madhurika Patkar and Sreeja Akula - Women's Doubles (Gold)

Ayhika Mukherji and Sutirtha Mukherji - Women's Doubles (Silver)

Harmeet Desai and Sutirtha Mukherji - Mixed Doubles (Gold)

Amalraj Antony and Ayhika Mukherji - Mixed Doubles (Silver)

Men's Team - Gold

Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Taekwondo

Kyorugi - Men

Kanha Mainali - Bronze (54 kg)

Niraj Chaudhary - Silver (58 kg)

Sourav - Silver (63 kg)

Prithvi Chauhan - Bronze (68 kg)

Jarnel Singh - Gold (74 kg)

Lakshya - Bronze (80 kg)

Akshay Hooda - Silver (87 kg)

Chaitanya Vijaya - Bronze (87+ kg)

Kyorugi - Women

Radha Bhati - Bronze (46 kg)

Purva Dixit - Gold (49 kg)

Latika Bhandari - Gold (53 kg)

Kashish Malik - Gold (57 kg)

Gaganjot Gill - Silver (62 kg)

Ruchika Bhave - Gold (67 kg)

Margarette Maria - Gold (73 kg)

Rodali Baruwa - Gold (73+ kg)

Poomsae - Men

Rahul Jain - Silver (Men's Individual Ages 23-29)

Gangphung - Bronze (Men's Individual Age 29+)

Men's Team - Gold (Ages 17-23)

Men's Team - Silver (Age 23+)

Poomsae - Women

Rupa Bayor - Silver (Women's Individual Ages 17-23)

Harsha Singha - Bronze (Women's Individual Ages 23-29)

Prajakta Ankolekar - Silver (Women's Individual Age 29+)

Women's Team - Silver (Ages 17-23)

Poomsae - Mixed Pairs

Shilpa Thapa and Kunnal Kumar - Silver (Ages 17-23)

Gaurav Singh and Harsha Singha - Gold (Ages 23-29)

Sport - Lawn Tennis

M. Suresh Kumar- Men's Singles (Gold)

Saketh Myneni - Men's Singles (Silver)

Sathwika Sama - Women's Singles (Gold)

Sownjanya Bavisetti - Women's Singles (Silver)

Prerna Bhambri and P. Thombare - Women's Doubles (Gold)

Bhuvana Kalava and S. Chilakalapudi - Women's Doubles (Silver)

V. Jagadeesan and Saketh Myneni - Men's Doubles (Gold)

S. Narayanaswamy and J. Neduncheziyan - Men's Doubles (Silver)

Sowjanya Bavisetti and S. Narayanswamy - Mixed Doubles (Gold)

P. Thombare and J. Neduncheziyan - Mixed Doubles (Silver)

Indian Men's Team - Gold

Indian Women's Team - Silver

Sport - Triathlon

Adarsha Sinimol - Men's Triathlon (Gold)

Bishworjit Srikhom - Men's Triathlon (Silver)

Thoudam Devi - Women's Triathlon (Silver)

Pragnya Mohan - Women's Triathlon (Bronze)

Indian Team - Mixed Relay

Sport - Volleyball

Indian Men's Team - Gold

Indian Women's Team - Gold

Sport - Weightlifting

Sidhanta Gogoi - Gold (Senior Men's 61 kg)

Achinta Sheuli - Gold (Senior Men's 73 kg)

Ajay Singh - Silver (Senior Men's 81 kg)

Jhilli Dalabehera - Gold (Senior Women's 45 kg)

Sneha Soren - Gold (Senior Women's 49 kg)

Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi - Gold (Senior Women's 55 kg)

Rakhi Halder - Gold (Senior Women's 64 kg)

Manpreet Kaur - Gold (Senior Women's 71 kg)

Sharsti Singh - Gold (Senior Women's 81 kg)

Anuradha Pavunraj - Gold (Senior Women's 87 kg)

Sport - Wrestling

Sakshi Malik added a gold medal to India's tally in the Women's 62 kg

Men's Events

Amit Kumar - Gold (65 kg)

Rahul - Gold (57 kg)

Sumit - Gold (125 kg)

Satyawart Kadian - Gold (97 kg)

Pawan Kumar - Gold (86 kg)

Ravinder - Gold (61 kg)

Women's Events

Pinki - Gold (53 kg)

Sheetal Tomar - Gold (50 kg)

Gursharan Preety Kapur - Gold (76 kg)

Sarita - Gold (57 kg)

Sakshi Malik - Gold (62 kg)

Anshu - Gold (59 kg)

Sport - Wushu

Men's Events

Anjul - Bronze (Chan Quan Thaulo)

Gyandash Singh - Silver (Taolu Taiji Jian)

Sajan Lama - Silver (Taolu Nan Quan All-Rounder)

Suraj Singh - Gold (Gunshu All-Round)

Sunil Singh - Gold (52 kg)

Navven - Silver (80 kg)

Prabhat Kumar Joginath - Bronze (75 kg)

Suraj Yadav - Gold (70 kg)

Ravi Panchal - Gold (65 kg)

Vikranta Baliyan - Gold (60 kg)

Uchit Singh - Gold (56 kg)

Women's Events

O. Bidyapati Chanu - Bronze (Women's Sansou 56 kg)

Y. Sanathoi Devi - Gold (Women's Sansou 52 kg)

Punam - Gold (75 kg)

Deepika - Gold (70 kg)

Sushila - Gold (65 kg)

Roshibina Devi - Gold (60 kg)