South Asian Games 2019: Official dates and full schedule of competition released

The 12th South Asian Games were held in Guwahati - Shillong in 2016.

The South Asian Games 2019, the 13th edition of the competition is set to commence from 1st December and will go on until 10th December 2019 at Kathmandu-Pokhara, Nepal. This is the third time Nepal will be hosting the event, as Nepal also hosted the event first in 1984 and then in 1999.

Earlier this year, the South Asian Games were scheduled to begin on 9th March, until the competition was rescheduled at the end of an Olympic Council Executive Board meeting held in Bangkok.

The previous edition of the South Asian Games event was held in Guwahati and Shillong, back in 2016 and in this edition of the competition, apart from hosts Nepal, the other seven countries participating will be India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

India have a total of 1100 gold medals, ahead of Pakistan's 329 gold medals in the event history thus far and will certainly come into the tournament as the favourites to finish with the top honours.

The event is set to host 30 games, with Paragliding set to make a debut in SAG 2019. Golf and Karate have been added by the hosts, while Cricket will be returning after eight long years. Paragliding and Wushu are also two exciting games that will be a part of this edition.

Below is the full schedule of the 2019 South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.

Opening Ceremony: 1st December 2019, Closing Ceremony: 10th December 2019

Archery: 3rd December 2019 - 7th December 2019

Athletics: 3rd December 2019 - 7th December 2019

Basketball: 5th December 2019 - 10th December 2019

3xBasketball: 7th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Badminton: 1st December 2019 - 6th December 2019

Boxing: 6th December 2019 - 10th December 2019

Cricket (M): 2nd December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Cricket (F): 2nd December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Cycling: 3rd December 2019 - 7th December 2019

Fencing: 6th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Football (M): 1st December 2019 - 10th December 2019

Football (F): 3rd December 2019 - 10th December 2019

Golf: 2nd December 2019 - 6th December 2019

Handball: 4th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Judo: 7th December 2019 - 10th December 2019

Kabaddi: 4th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Karate: 1st December 2019 - 4th December 2019

Kho-Kho: 1st December 2019 - 4th December 2019

Paragliding: 30th November 2019 - 9th December 2019

Swimming: 5th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Shooting: 3rd December 2019 - 8th December 2019

Squash: 5th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Table Tennis: 2nd December 2019 - 6th December 2019

Tennis: 1st December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Taekwondo: 2nd December 2019 - 5th December 2019

Triathlon: 2nd December 2019 - 4th December 2019

Volleyball: 27th November 2019 - 3rd December 2019

Beach Volleyball: 5th December 2019 - 8th December 2019

Weightlifting: 5th December 2019 - 8th December 2019

Wrestling: 6th December 2019 - 9th December 2019

Wushu: 29th November 2019 - 5th December 2019