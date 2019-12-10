South Asian Games Medal Tally: India end at the top of the table with 312 medals

Pinki Rani got the gold medal in the Women's 51 kg category on the final day of action in Nepal

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games 2019 came to an end in the cities of Kathmandu - Pokhara in Nepal with a flourish as the Indian contingent finished at the top of the overall medal tally finishing ahead of the other six nations in the fray.

After the end of all the events in Nepal, the Indian athletes led the 2019 South Asian Games Medal Tally with a total of 312 medals - 174 Gold medals, 93 Silver medals and 45 Bronze medals. The host nation Nepal finished with their best ever tally at the South Asian Games as they ended with a count of 206 medals with 51 gold medals, 60 silver medals and 95 bronze medals. Sri Lanka followed them in the third position with 40 gold medals finishing with a total of 251 medals.

The Judo events came to an end on the final day as Indian athletes added a few medals to the tally. Three gold medals were picked up by the Judokas as the women (57kg, 70kg) got two followed by one for the men (90kg). One bronze medal was picked up in the Men's 73kg category event.

India completes a double of golds in the Basketball events

Indian Men and Women maintained their domination in the Basketball events as they clinched the top honours with wins over Sri Lanka and Nepal respectively.

The Women's side took on the Nepalese team in the final as they thrashed the host nation with a 127-46 score to close out a one-sided affair on the court. The Men's team emulated their female counterparts as they made easy work of the Sri Lankan side with a 101-62 scoreline to complete a double of gold medals in the South Asian Games 2019.

Women squash athletes grab the gold, Men settle for silver

The Indian squash contingent was successful in their quest to claim medals in the team events as the Men's team ended with a silver medal whereas the Women's team got their hands on the gold medal.

The Men's team comprising of Harinder Pal Singh, Abhay Singh, Abhishek Dhruv Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal won three of their round-robin matches getting their silver medal after losing out only against the Pakistani team, who ended up winning the gold medal in the end.

The Women's team was composed of Tanvi Khanna, Sunayana Sara Kuruvilla, Sanya Vats and Urwashi Joshi won all the three matches of their round-robin fixtures finishing ahead of the Pakistani team to clinch the gold medal.

Boxing leads to eight medals for the nation on the final day

Indian boxers were at their best on the final day of action at the South Asian Games 2019 grabbing eight medals in total to close out a dominant show in Nepal.

Narender (Men's 91+ kg category), Vikas Krishnan (Men's 69 kg category), Sparsh Kumar (Men's 52 kg category), Manju Bamboriya (Women's 64 kg category), Sonia Lather (Women's 57 kg category) and Pinki Rani (Women's 51 kg category) were the pugilists who claimed the gold medals across the various categories on the last day.

Varinder Singh (Men's 60 kg category) and Sachin Kumar (Men's 81 kg category) won silver and bronze medal in their respective weight categories.

India's Final Medal Tally at the South Asian Games 2019

The Indian athletes capped off a successful outing in Kathmandu-Pokhara with a massive haul of 312 medals as they crossed the overall tally of medals in the last edition of the South Asian Games (309).