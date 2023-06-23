Special Olympics World Games: India clinch five more gold medals in Powerlifting

India's Siya Garode made history by winning four medals, including two gold medals in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Indian athletes are creating history in the Special Olympics World Games by winning medals consistently and creating a few milestones on the way. On the finals day of Powerlifting, Siya was the star performer of the women's event as she clinched four medals for the country.

Siya Sarode participated in the Women's Combined Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift. In the Dead Lift category, she lifted 87.50kg to win a gold medal. Yuxin Fan of China managed to lift 85kg to win the silver medal.

Siya's achievements speak volumes: a GOLD medal in Squat, a BRONZE medal in Bench Press, SILVER medals in Deadlift, & Combined Event! 🥇🥉🥈

The second gold medal came in the Squat. The India star lifted 57.50, while China's Yuxin managed only 52.50.

Siya bagged bronze in Bench Press with a 25kg lift. Yuxin Fan lifted 35kg. This helped the China Powerlifter to complete a combined lift of 172.50. Siya Sarode ended with 170.

Notably, Siya was initially refused Visa, but because of the intervention of the Chief Minister's office, she got the documents within 24 hours. Siya needed a legal guardian certificate for the Schengen visa, which she didn't have. When Siya's mother passed away, her father went missing. She had to stay with her cousins. Therefore, she needed a legal certificate which she didn't have.

Harish Venkatesh wins 3 golds and 1 silver

After Siya's dream run in powerlifting, Harish Venkatesh had an exciting finish to his campaign by winning four medals. Harish secured medals in the Squat, deadlift and Combined Event. Later, he grabbed silver in the 83kg Deadlift.

Samiya and Sudamani clinch bronze medals

India's medal hunt in Powerlifting continued as they added two more bronze medals to their tally.

Samiya Perween added more glory to the Indian campaign as she grabbed the Bronze medal in the Squat and deadlift event in the F05 division. In the Squat event, the Indian star's best attempt came in the final lift where she ended with 47.50kg.

New Zealand's Caroline Tangitau finished second with the best lift of 82.50. China's Suling Xiong won the gold medal with an impressive 120kg lift. Samiya Perween lifted 75kg in the Deadlift to win another bronze medal in powerlifting. China's Suling Xiong won the gold medal and New Zealand's Caroline Tangitau won the silver medal in this event as well.

Sudamani Poojari had a tough start to the day as she couldn't complete her Deadlift earlier in the day. However, she came back well to grab a Bronze medal in the 74kg weight category squat event.

