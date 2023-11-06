Sponsorship Strategies in Indian Sports

The sponsorship market in India has grown immensely over the years. A study from the Sporting Nation 2023 shows that the sports sponsorship franchise in India has grown by 105% from what it was in 2021. The total sports sponsorship spending has risen to a total of ₹59.07 billion in 2022.

Today, Indian brands chase partnership deals with sports leagues, teams, athletes, and even fantasy sports platforms to push awareness for their products. In turn, the primary partner gains more popularity.

Traditional Corporate Sponsorships

To be a corporate sponsor entails paying for the right to associate with a program, project, or event. Indian Premier League teams like Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have endorsements from companies like TVS Eurogrip and Dream11.

Virat Kohli, a household name and the captain of the Indian national Cricket team, secured a sponsorship deal with MRF tyres worth a billion Rupees.

Online Casinos and Sportsbooks Sponsorships

The Indian gambling market is fast-approaching a cap of ₹66.76 billion at the end of 2023. Projections show a growth by 10.23% yearly with the market volume expected to reach ₹98.58 billion in 2027.

Many gambling brands are now in partnership with top Indian sports teams.

For example, Nellai Royal Kings struck a deal with Dafanews in June to become their title sponsor for the upcoming 2023 TNPL competition. In doing so, Dafanews will help keep fans of Nellai Royal Kings up to date with match results as it unfolds.

Dafanews is just one of many casinos that sponsors Indian sports teams. ”The number of Indian casino ambassadors has been on the rise over the past few years, says Dennis Ekstrom at Onlinecasinoguide.” And the numbers are only going to rack higher with the increasing attractiveness of sports sponsorships.

Fantasy Sports Platforms Sponsorships

Fantasy Sports platforms are not blind to the endless visibility and connections that sports sponsorships can bring. Associating with anything cricket in India is the fastest way of achieving this.

This multi-billion dollar industry has impacted the sports ecosystem wonderfully and now attracts sponsors and stakeholders across India and the world.

Dream11, a title sponsor of the Indian Premier League, has harnessed the power of sponsorship and has been very successful lately. On 30th of June, 2023, Dream11 secured a three-year lead jersey sponsorship rights for the Indian National Cricket Team. The deal is worth up to ₹3.58 billion.

Harsh Jain, the co-founder Dream11, released a statement afterwards, saying - "As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take the partnership to a new level... We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem."

Government Support and Public-Private Partnerships

Several initiatives from the Indian government, including public-private partnerships, have been responsible for developing sports at the local levels. There are some that even support Indian athletes in competing on the global stage.

An inspiring example of this initiative includes the Khelo India Scheme. The Khelo India Scheme in partnership with the Ministry of Finance is worth a staggering ₹87.5 billion till 2026.

Emerging Trends: Health and Fitness Brands

Success in almost all sports comes down to how well a talent can manage his health and fitness. So, for these obvious reasons, it is pretty easy for the best of athletes to strike sponsorship deals with health and fitness brands.

Fast&Up is a famous health brand that has hugely impacted the Indian sporting ecosystem. The company announced an extension of its partnership with Mumbai FC as its official nutrition partner for the 2023-2024 Indian Super League season. The value of this deal remains a secret.

Grassroots Initiatives

Grassroots organisations and brands specialise in spotting young talents, and a good example is the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports program The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports Program offers scholarships to athletes across various sports.

The scholarship includes financial and training support, personal mentors, and exposure to brand-building platforms on a mega-scale.

These sponsors are in the habit of sponsoring grassroots events and academies. They identify potential talents and provide infrastructures and resources that can make them into professional superstar athletes.