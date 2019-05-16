Sportradar share global expertise with students from India’s Global Institute of Sports Business

GISB Students and Management with the Sportradar team at the London Office

Sportradar were pleased to welcome a group of 20 students from the Mumbai-based Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) earlier this month, who visited the London office as part of their international study trip to the United Kingdom.

The touring group enjoyed an interactive day with the world’s leading provider of sports data intelligence, which included an introduction to the company, an office tour and overviews from the betting division, Betradar, and Integrity Services team.

They were also involved in a discussion about Sportradar’s objectives in India and investment in cricket, exploring the company’s industry-leading Premium Cricket Services, which provides bespoke trading and betting services for the sport worldwide.

The students were hosted by Senior Management from Sportradar including Managing Director of Betting and Gaming, Warren Murphy, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Lorenzo Caci, and Integrity Manager, Adam Francis.

The sessions provided some key learnings about Sportradar’s services and how the use of data is central to the business of sports and gaming. This included an understanding of how different type of data can be used to support betting operators, sports leagues and sports media companies, the interplay between the betting and sports industries, the best ways to collect data across various sports in different geographies, the different methods used to help sports leagues and federations counteract match-fixing and the importance of educating young athletes on match-fixing.

Sportradar's Managing Director of Betting and Gaming, Warren Murphy and Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Lorenzo Caci during the session

GISB’s Program Director, Neel Shah said the group were grateful for the opportunity.

“We’d like to thank Sportradar for helping to educate our students. They learnt a lot about how data and content can be used to change the way that the world experiences sport.

“The group left the sessions with a deeper understanding of how data can be utilised within sports and media, and the increasing importance of integrity within the sporting ecosystem.

“Our Institute is excited to develop a strong relationship with Sportradar moving forward and provide them support as they continue to grow their presence within Asia.”

“It was an honour to host the students from GISB India and a great opportunity for them to see the key role data can and does play in the sports and gaming business,” Sportradar’s Director Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Lorenzo Caci said.

“As India is a huge potential future market, it is one we want to ensure we continue to support using our expertise and services so that they too can reap the advantages both from a business and integrity perspective. As such, and as part of our commitment to innovation, we also want to empower the next generation of sports data and technology professionals.”

About GISB

Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) provides an industry-driven approach to sports management education with a clear focus on furthering individual growth, fostering student employability and generating sector impact. The flagship Post Graduate program is a 15-month full-time, intensive, informative and experiential higher education course specialising in the business of sports.

The program is certified by the Spanish-based, Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE), a globally renowned Sports Law and Business School. The program has been curated by global sports industry veterans to ensure that GISB students not only receive the tools, knowledge and experiences required to create fulfilling careers in sport but also gain access to relevant platforms in order to regularly interact with industry employers.

For more information on GISB visit www.GISBIndia.com.