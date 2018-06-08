Sports icons launch online registrationfor Schools India Cup-Season 3

Lauding the motto that ‘Sports and education go hand in hand for a student-athlete’, cricket icon, Chetan Sharma, Asian Games gold medalist in athletics, Charles Borromeo and former India volleyball captain, Om Parkash launched the online registration for Season 3 of Schools India Cup here on Wednesday. The Schools India Cup is the country’s most coveted school tournament title which is conducted for five sports disciplines – cricket, football, athletics, volleyball and basketball.

The online registration process for Schools India Cup-Season 3 are open here.

An initiative of School Sports Promotion Foundation, in partnership with the Sports Authority of India and supported by the Ministry of HRD, the aim of the Schools India Cup is to identify sports talent across the length and breadth of the country and nurture them at school-based Centre of Excellence (CoE) to produce future champions for India. The special talent emerging from the Schools India Cup will be provided training by experts and support staff, along with quality education at a prestigious school for their long-term future and holistic growth. The crème de la crème at the CoEs will be provided all these facilities, free of cost, up to Class XII. The talent hunt will be conducted in the under-16 age group across three levels, district, state and national through the Schools India Cup competitions in five disciplines.

On this occasion, Olympian Charles Borromeo, said, “The Schools India Cup initiative will provide a strong eco-system to school-athletes who aspire to take up sports, both for passion and career. The student-athletes will stand to benefit from participating in an annual sports calendar which has been tailor-made to give them enough time to focus on education and academics, while also taking out time to pursue sports for their holistic growth. We will also be concentrating on identifying raw talent from across the country and provide them free, quality sports training and education with boarding facilities in a prestigious school. It will be a dream come true to have a Centre of Excellence dedicated to athletics for student-athletes.”

On this occasion, former international cricketer, Chetan Sharma, said, “Our future champions are in the schools and I’m privileged to be associated with Schools India Cup to work on the development of school cricket in the country. Our aim is to provide a rewarding experience for school-athletes and nurture them through scientific training with the help of top coaches and support staff. I appeal to all parents and school managements to encourage their children to play sports. Sports and education have to go hand in hand for the holistic development of our young population.”

On this occasion, India’s volleyball legend and recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award, Om Parkash said, “The Schools India Cup is a great opportunity for me to give back to the people of India and help nurture young talent in schools across the country. Today, there is an increasing awareness in India that quality education is also necessary for budding sportspersons. In Season 3, we are targeting to promote the Schools India Cup for volleyball in 2,000 schools.”

The dates for the Schools India Cup for all the five sports disciplines will be announced soon while the online registration for participation in the competitions will remain open until 12 pm (midnight), August 31, 2018.