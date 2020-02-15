Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju invites Kambala's record-breaking jockey Srinivasa Gowda to train under top coaches

Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda needed just 13.62 seconds for covering a distance of 145 meters

What's the story?

India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has invited record-breaking Kambala Jockey Srinivas Gowda for formal trials under top coaches from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The background

Kambala is a traditional buffalo race prevalent in Southern India which is held on a slushy paddy field where the buffaloes are driven by a whip bearing jockey.

28-year old Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda became a viral sensation across India when he ran a distance of 145 metres at the Kambala organized at Aikala village, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru in a record breaking time of 13.62 seconds. With his run, Gowda managed to break an earlier record that was set back in the early 1990s.

Faster than Usain Bolt? Indian buffalo racer covers 100 meters in 9.55 sec #SrinivasGowda pic.twitter.com/sra1wxTITB — editorji (@editorji) February 15, 2020

The heart of the matter

Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju has decided to call record breaking Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda to appear for formal trials under the top coaches from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after his run became a viral phenomenon.

Gowda required a timing of 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145 metres alongside his buffaloes as he won the Kambala held at the Aikala village on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The previous record was set at a timing of 13.25 seconds for a distance of 141 metres in the early 1990s.

Gowda has been on a purple patch in the current Kambala season, having bagged a total of 29 prizes in the 12 Kambalas that he has participated in during the season. He works as a construction labourer in the Kambala off-season and began participating in Kambalas around 5-6 years ago. For his record-breaking performance, Gowda credited his buffaloes.

Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju called him for the trials in a tweet as a reply to Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra after the latter had posted about Gowda's heroics.

Just one look at his physique & you know this man is capable of extraordinary athletic feats. Now either @KirenRijiju provides him training as a 100m sprinter or we get Kambala to become an Olympic event. Either way, we want a gold medal for Srinivasa! 😊 https://t.co/H3SBiOVSKr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 15, 2020

What's next?

Mr. Kiren Rijiju has further stated that Srinivas Gowda will reach the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in the coming week and undergo his trials under professional coaches.