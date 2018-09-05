Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore aims to boost all sports in India

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore serving Indian players and coaches during the Asian Games

Asian Games 2018 turned out to be the most favourable Asian Games for India. India bagged 15 Gold, 24 Silver and 30 Bronze medals, taking the total medal tally of the country to 69. India stood 8th in the medals tally as the Asian Games 2018 came to an end. This was the best ever performance by Indian participants in any edition of Asian Games.

All credit goes to the Indian players and coaches for their success in the Asian Games 2018 held in Indonesia. The newly elected sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore should also be praised and acknowledged for the success of Indian players in Jakarta in different sports.

He had the participants' back and assured them of the Government's support as he attended the sending off ceremony for the Indian squadron for the 18th Asian Games. The 48-year-old was also there to meet all the players and coaches in Jakarta to boost all the players' morale ahead of the Games.

According to NDTV news, the Sports Minister of India was also seen serving meals to the Indian participants and coaches. He was holding a tray for the players in the dining area and taking care of all their needs at the Games village. This gesture encouraged the players as they were abetted by the Sports Minister.

Rajyavardhan Singh was a Silver medalist in shooting in the Athens Olympics 2004. He took charge as the Minister of State and Youth Affairs and Sports in the first week of September 2017. As a result of the cabinet reshuffle by the Modi Government, he took the place of Vijay Goel to become the first Olympian to become the Sports minister of India.

Rathore made it clear on the first day in office that the main objective of his ministry would be respect and facilities for athletes. He had a plan for Indian sports as he started the campaign of Khelo India in the first month of his tenure in Connaught Place, New Delhi to boost sports in India.

In an interview with the Times of India on 26th October 2017, Rathore stated, "In this campaign, the authorities will spot 1000 children from school games which will be held every year in different schools all over India. The Government will fund them by assigning Rs 5 lakh per year for eight years. The Government will also partner with the non-government parties to take care of the training."

Rajyavardhan certainly has a roadmap for future of Indian sports and wants India to succeed in every sport. He aims to revitalize every sport in the country. Rajyavardhan, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, on 29th August 2018 stated that he has all the support from Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister had a vision for India's youth in sports. Rajyavardhan aims to improve the Olympic record of India in 2020 Olympics which will give a big encouragement to all the sportspersons in the country.

The Sports minister certainly has a big challenge in front of him. He has already started a movement in the country to uplift all the sports, as seen in the results of Asian Games 2018. India even won medals in games like Wushu, Sepak, Takraw and Table Tennis where they had never set before.

As a sportsperson, Rajyavardhan knows all the limits and loopholes in the Indian sports system which he aims to fill as soon as possible, providing all the resources to the aspiring sportspersons of the country. India could certainly become a contender in every sport as the country has immense talent; all they need is continuous support from the society and the Government.