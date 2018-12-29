Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress Leader Dr. Shashi Tharoor introduced a Private Member’s Bill, titled the Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill in the lower house of parliament on 28th December 2018. The Bill, 2018 is aimed to introduce an effective administration to maintain the integrity of sports in India by preventing and penalising sports fraud and for regulation of online sports gaming.

Elaborating on the bill, Dr. Shashi Tharoor said, “The integrity of sports is essential to preserve its beneficial aspects. Sports integrity is increasingly under threat due to unabated acts of fraud and corruption. My Bill addresses this issue by criminalizing sports fraud, including match fixing and spot fixing."

"Sports is a major source of commerce and revenue for many entities, especially in the field of betting or gaming in connection with sporting events. The increasing commercial nature of sports, increases the possibility of sports manipulation by vested interests to make financial benefits. A complete prohibition on betting on sports has not been a successful approach, rather it has driven the market further into the black economy.

"The law must adopt a regulatory approach and effectively demarcate the lines of permissible conduct in the field of betting or gaming in connection with a sporting event. My Bill provides the framework to make this possible.”

Expressing his views on the bill, All India Gaming Federation, CEO, Mr. Roland Landers said, “With the proliferation of sports leagues and the development of the sports ecosystem in India, the (Online gaming & prevention of fraud) Bill 2018, will be a step in the right direction in order to maintain integrity in sports."

"AIGF has been at the forefront of advocating for a regulated Online Gaming marketplace in India, so that the malpractices of the black market are eliminated.

"We sincerely hope that the suggestions put forward in the bill by Dr.Shashi Tharoor, are considered positively."