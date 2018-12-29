×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Press Release
NEWS
News
18   //    29 Dec 2018, 15:15 IST

Dr. Shashi Tharoor
Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress Leader Dr. Shashi Tharoor introduced a Private Member’s Bill, titled the Sports (Online Gaming and Prevention of Fraud) Bill in the lower house of parliament on 28th December 2018. The Bill, 2018 is aimed to introduce an effective administration to maintain the integrity of sports in India by preventing and penalising sports fraud and for regulation of online sports gaming.

Elaborating on the bill, Dr. Shashi Tharoor said, “The integrity of sports is essential to preserve its beneficial aspects. Sports integrity is increasingly under threat due to unabated acts of fraud and corruption. My Bill addresses this issue by criminalizing sports fraud, including match fixing and spot fixing."

"Sports is a major source of commerce and revenue for many entities, especially in the field of betting or gaming in connection with sporting events. The increasing commercial nature of sports, increases the possibility of sports manipulation by vested interests to make financial benefits. A complete prohibition on betting on sports has not been a successful approach, rather it has driven the market further into the black economy. 

"The law must adopt a regulatory approach and effectively demarcate the lines of permissible conduct in the field of betting or gaming in connection with a sporting event. My Bill provides the framework to make this possible.”

Expressing his views on the bill, All India Gaming Federation, CEO, Mr. Roland Landers said, “With the proliferation of sports leagues and the development of the sports ecosystem in India, the (Online gaming & prevention of fraud) Bill 2018, will be a step in the right direction in order to maintain integrity in sports."

"AIGF has been at the forefront of advocating for a regulated Online Gaming marketplace in India, so that the malpractices of the black market are eliminated.

"We sincerely hope that the suggestions put forward in the bill by Dr.Shashi Tharoor, are considered positively."

Press Release
NEWS
Senators bring bill to criminalize vast doping conspiracies
RELATED STORY
How has access to online sports benefited sports lovers?
RELATED STORY
Stars Group launches online sports betting in New Jersey
RELATED STORY
Republicans favor new federal regulation on sports gambling
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Feds eye move to regulate legal sports betting
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Benefits of Sports Betting
RELATED STORY
IFSG Prez: India has over 5 crore fantasy players and it...
RELATED STORY
The dilemma and history of football betting
RELATED STORY
Indian casinos across US wary of betting on sports books
RELATED STORY
Blockchain in sports betting could provide a new kind of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us