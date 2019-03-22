SPREE 2019: Vigour, Valour, Victory

Invariably, sports and physical activities are one of the most compromised necessity for a healthy and successful life. BITS Goa makes itself an exception to behold by hosting the biggest sports festival of India – Spree, annually in the sunny months of the year.

Spree’19 , themed as “Vigour. Valour. Victory”, promises excitement from 29th to 31st of March. The expected participant number is estimated to cross 3000 this year. With this year’s theme, Spree is predestined to enthrall its audience with the quality of the participants for various sports.

Every year the number of participants in this intercollegiate sports and entertainment festival is on the rise, thus providing a stiff competitive quality to each of the sporting events like football, basketball, cricket, volleyball, badminton, tennis, squash, table tennis, carom, chess, kabaddi and powerlifting. Colleges from across the country in major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore and so on, compete to be crowned Spree champions along with cash prizes.

Spree has always been more than just a conventional sports fest. It continues to promote evolving sports like Ultimate Frisbee, Kho Kho, Tug of war, Gully cricket and Futsal. The "Act to Inspire” campaign, initiated in the year 2013, has Spree working with CRY for organizing blood donation camps and Clean-Up drives, in cities where pre-Spree elimination are conducted. Spree along with the NGO Nirmaan organizes Udaan, an event for specially abled children. The Spree Marathon is conducted in Panjim and is a 10km run in support of the ‘don’t drink and drive’ campaign, in association with Diego and has participants from all over Goa.

Spree also provides its participants with a chance to attend guest talks from famous current and past sportsmen. They inspire participants to follow their passion and perform to their optimal capability. Famous personalities like Kapil Dev, Simon Taufel, Abhinav Bindra and many more have inspired countless participations to follow their dreams. Along with that, during the three nights, participants enjoy great live music from renowned DJs and bands. World famous artists like Nucleya and The Train, to name a few of many, who have performed in previous editions of spree.

It is surely going to be a unique and memorable experience for all the participants as well as the onlookers.

Registration Link:- www.bits-spree.org

