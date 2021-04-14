Statistical model predicts India's Tokyo Olympics medal tally, nation projected to finish in the top 20 for the first time since independence

The Tokyo Olympics could mark a watershed moment in India's Olympic history with the country being predicted to finish among the top 20 medal-winning nations for the first time since its independence, as per a report released by Gracenote.

Gracenote has used a statistical model based on individual and team results in previous editions of the Olympics, World Championships, and World Cups to forecast the most likely gold, silver, and bronze medal winners by country.

As per the model, India will win 4 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze for a total of 17 medals at the Tokyo Olympics - that's 60% of the total medals (28) won by India in all previous editions of the Olympics combined so far.

India has never finished inside the top 20 medal-winning nations at the Olympics in the post-Independence era.

Prior to India's independence in 1947, the country had finished 17th at the 1900 Paris Games (2 silver), 19th at the 1932 Los Angeles Games (1 gold), and 20th at the 1936 Berlin Games (1 gold).

India's best standing in recent history has been 23rd place at the 1980 Moscow Games (1 gold).

At the 2012 London Olympics, India finished 55th (2 Silver, 4 Bronze), while they finished 67th at the Rio Olympics (1 silver, 1 bronze).

The six medals won at the 2012 London Games have been India's biggest haul for at a single Olympic Games.

The United States projected to win 114 medals at the Tokyo Olympics

Flag-bearer Michael Phelps of the United States leads the team entering the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Not surprisingly, the United States has been projected to top the medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics. The United States was projected to win 114 medals - seven fewer than the total won by the Americans at the 2016 Games.

China, the Russian Olympic Committee, hosts Japan and the Netherlands were projected to round out the Top 5 medal-winning nations at the Tokyo Olympics.

France, Australia, Great Britain, Germany, and Italy were projected to be among the top 10 medal winners at the upcoming Games.