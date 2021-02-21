A sneak peek into famous couples at Summer Olympics 

Exactly five months from now, the world will gather to celebrate the opening of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were originally supposed to happen last year.

This year's Summer Olympics will reflect what has stood true over the years: athletes being catapulted into fame beyond their sports.

But athleticism aside, the Summer Olympics have come to establish itself as a place that has seen several love stories brew over the years.

We'll take a look at the most famous Olympic couples who have taken their romance to a new level.

#4 Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton

Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton Chris Adcock and Gabby Adcock

Eaton and Theisen-Eaton first met as teammates at the University of Oregon and began dating afterwards before tying the knot in 2013.

Eaton, part of Team USA, registered a world record at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. He is one of the most decorated decathletes of all time.

Eaton, also known for his world record in the indoor heptathlon, won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Advertisement

Theisen-Eaton is known for her Canadian record in heptathlon with 6,808 points as well as an indoor pentathlon record of 4,768 points.

So far the only Canadian woman to emerge as a winner in multiple events at the World Championships, Theisen-Eaton was a silver medalist in heptathlon at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

She followed it up with a gold in pentathlon at the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

#3 Chris Adcock and Gabby Adcock

Having been together for close to ten years, Chris Adcock and Gabby Adcock are the first Britons to win a World Superseries title, considered badminton's equivalent of tennis' ATP Tour finals.

The duo put in a valiant effort, cruising to straight-sets wins in both the semi-finals and final, after sitting atop the points table and beating the world number two pair.

The Adcocks headed to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio for mixed doubles as the world’s seventh-ranked pair.

#2 Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

Indian archery couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari first met as apprentices at the Tata Archery Academy in 2008 and started dating almost four years ago.

The duo have played together at multiple events over the years.

Their only medal together came in the form of a bronze in the mixed team competition at the 2016 Archery World Cup.

The duo are among India's best bets to return with medals at this year's Summer Olympics.

#1 Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Advertisement

India's high-profile badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot in 2018 after years of courtship. They met each other at a training camp in 1997 and eventually began dating years later.

Much before multiple recurring injuries forced him to sit out, Kashyap enjoyed a massive breakthrough in his career by becoming the first Indian male badminton player to enter the Olympic quarterfinals in London 2012.

In the same year, Saina Nehwal became the first-ever shuttler from India to win an Olympic medal.

Saina is still vying for a berth at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Notable Mentions

Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat

At the heart of Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat's love story is the very sport they are so passionate about, wrestling.

The wrestlers met at a camp in Sonipat and soon began dating.

The duo initially wanted to tie the knot after the Summer Olympics, but got married after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

While Bajrang will be one of the key contenders for India at the Summer Olympics, Sangeeta will be eyeing to pose a comeback in the women's 62kg weight division.

Advertisement

Sakshi Malik and Satyawart Kadian

One of India's leading female wrestlers, Sakshi Malik has found her match from the wrestling mats in the country.

Sakshi made headlines after bringing home a bronze medal in the 58 kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She had previously won accolades at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where she claimed second spot.

The duo are well-known celebrities on the wrestling field, each with their own set of achievements which have made the country proud.

Sakshi's hopes of competing at the Summer Olympics suffered a huge blow, after she was defeated by rising star Sonam Malik at the national trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.