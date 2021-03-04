Sebastian Coe tops multiple medalists list in 1500m at Summer Olympics

The 1500m race is one of the most anticipated events in the history of the Summer Olympics. One of the most prestigious races at the elite level, the 1500m at Summer Olympics has kept fans around the world on the edge of their seats till the last lap with several surprises during the race.

Making its debut at the inaugural edition of the Summer Olympics, the men’s 1500m category has been a permanent fixture since then, with the women’s event marking its first appearance at the 1972 Munich Games.

With the Tokyo Games 2021 approaching in a few month's time, let’s take a look at the most dominant male athletes who have graced the 1500m track event over the years.

(Note: The gold medal count serves as the primary yardstick to rank the athletes. If the athletes are tied at equal number of gold medals, then silver medals are taken into consideration, followed by the bronze medals)

#2. Kipchoge Keino (Kenya)

Medals won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

Having made his Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Games, Kipchoge Keino’s maiden gold in the 1500m event came at the 1968 Summer Olympics when he outshined American great Jim Ryun by 20 meters. He finished with a timing of 3:34.91seconds,which also happens to be his personal best.

The Kenyan won his second medal in 1500m four years later in Munich. Although Keino topped the heats and semifinals, the Kenyan couldn’t hold onto his form in the finals, finishing second best to Pekka Vasala of Finland.

Post his athletics career, Keino also served as the chairman of the Kenyan Olympic Committee (KOC) until 2017.

#2. Fermin Cacho (Spain)

Medals won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

Born in Agreda in the Soria Province, Spaniard Fermin Cacho blossomed quite late in his career when he started making headlines at the 1900 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow and the World Indoor Championships in Seville a year later.

However, the most glorifying moment in Cacho’s career came in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Not considered a serious gold medal threat coming into the finals, Cacho produced a stunning comeback on the final lap to clinch the gold medal in 3:40.12.

Despite a slight slump in his career during 1995, Cacho was at his best again the following year at the Atlanta Games and was tipped to defend his title. But a mishap on the track during the finals cost him first place.

In the men's 1500m final at Atlanta Games, Hicham El Guerrouj tripped and fell around the 1200m mark



During the third lap, Hicham El Guerrouj tripped and fell onto the ground forcing Cacho to jump over the fallen Moroccan to continue his race, which he later estimated cost him five meters. Despite that, the then 27-year-old tried his best to chase Noureddine Morceli, who was leading at that point in time but failed to overtake him and had to be content with the silver.

#2. Hicham El Guerrouj (Morocco)

Medals won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

1Hicham El Guerrouj

Considered one of the most notable names in Moroccan athletics to date, Hicham El Guerrouj's Olympic career didn’t start on a sweet note. On his debut at the 1996 Summer Olympics, El Guerrouj fell during the 1500m finals, forcing him to finish last.

Despite that setback, El Guerrouj came out even stronger, becoming the only middle distance runner to win four world titles consecutively in 1997, 1999, 2001 and 2003. He even moved one notch above at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, winning 1500m silver behind Kenyan Noah Ngeny.

However, El Guerrouj’s moment of glory came at the 2004 Athens Olympics when he defeated Bernard Lagat in a cat-race during the finals, outshining the Kenyan by only 0.12 seconds. Four days later, he also clinched the 5000 meters title.

#2. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)

Medals won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

Taoufik Makhloufi celebrates after winning the 1500 metres silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Taoufik Makhloufi saw glory quite early in his career. He made his senior debut at the 2009 Mediterranean Games. The Algerian’s first Olympic 1500m gold came at the 2012 London Olympics when he defeated American Leonel Manzano by 0.71 seconds.

However, he failed to defend his title four years later at the Rio Games, surrendering the gold to another American, Matthew Centrowitz Jr., by just 0.11 seconds.

#1. Sebastian Coe (Britain)

Medals won: 2 (G - 2, S - 0, B - 0)

Sebastian Coe celebrates after winning 1500 metres gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Sebastian Coe is the most dominant male 1500m runner at the Summer Olympics with two gold medals to his name. He is also the only male athlete till date to have won two gold medals in the 1500m category.

Touted as one of the finest middle distance runners, Coe always had a duel with compatriots Steve Cram and Steve Ovett. Coming into the 1980 Moscow Games as one of the favorites to win the 1500m gold, Coe overtook Ovett and Jürgen Straub of East Germany to clinch the gold in 3:38.40.

Four years later, the Briton once again made headlines at the Los Angeles Olympics when he stunned hot favorite Steve Cram to the 1500m gold, winning by six meters. Post his retirement, Coe joined politics and was recently elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Notable mentions in 1500m at Summer Olympics

Luigi Beccali (Italy)

Medals won: G-1, B-1

Bernard Lagat (Kenya)

Medaks won: S-1, B-1

Nick Willis (New Zealand)

Medals won: S-1, B-1