Edwin Moses headlines the list of most successful male 400m hurdlers at the Summer Olympics

The 400m hurdles race is one of the most challenging and beautiful events at the Summer Olympics. The men’s event made its first appearance in the 1900 Summer Olympics and has been a constant feature in the track and field events list since then, barring once in 1912.

The USA has so far dominated the men’s event at the Summer Olympics with 19 gold medals to its name. Walter Tewksbury gave the USA its first gold in the event at the 1900 Summer Olympics, before several others from the country also etched their names in the history books.

With the 2021 Tokyo Games on the horizon, let’s take look at the most successful male athletes who have excelled in the 400m hurdles at the Summer Olympics.

(Note: The Gold medal count serves as the primary yardstick to rank the athletes. If the athletes are tied at equal number of gold medals, then silver medals are taken into consideration, followed by the bronze medals)

#2. Glenn Davis (USA)

Medals won: G-2, S-0, B-0

One of the legends in the game, Glenn Davis was always a popular face during his school days, taking the top honors in most of the events he would participate in.

Nicknamed as "Jeep", Davis was offered more than 200 athletic scholarships during his childhood and received the first taste of Olympic glory when he outshone compatriots Eddie Southern and Joshua Culbreath to the gold in an all-USA podium finish in the 1956 Summer Olympics.

Davis is also one of four American hurdlers to have won the Olympic 400m race twice and won his second yellow metal four years later at the Rome Olympics, getting better of Clifton Cushman and Dick Howard. He later played professional American football with Detroit Lions.

#2. Angelo Taylor (USA)

Medals won: G-2, S-0, B-0

Angelo Taylor made headlines during the 2000 Sydney Olympics when he ran to the 400m hurdles gold ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Hadi Al-Somaily and South African Llewellyn Herbert.

In the final, Taylor charged from fourth position to lead the pack over the last two hurdles and edged Al-Somaily in a thrilling contest by a bare margin of 0.03 seconds.

That one time when @Angelo_Taylor 🥇, Kerron Clement 🥈 and Bershawn Jackson 🥉 SWEPT the podium in the men's 400m hurdles at the #Beijing2008 Games 💪. #OnThisDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8WNKQ4lncz — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 18, 2018

However, Taylor wasn’t able to defend his title at the next Summer Olympics edition in Greece before claiming his second 400m hurdles gold in Beijing in 2008. He defeated compatriots Kerron Clement and Bershawn Jackson in the final with a personal best of 47.25.

#2. Felix Sanchez (Dominican Republic)

Medals won: G-2, S-0, B-0

Felix Sanchez

Despite Felix Sanchez being born and raised in USA, he represented Dominican Republic at the Summer Olympics because of his Dominican descent. He first represented his nation in 1999 Pan American Games and won 43 400m hurdle races in a row between 2001 and 2004 which included two World Championships.

Known by several nicknames such as ‘Super Felix’, ‘The Invincible’, ‘Superman’, and ‘The Dictator’, Sanchez won his first Olympic gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics, beating Jamaican Danny McFarlane and French Naman Keïta.

He returned once again at the 2012 London Olympics after eight long years and made history by becoming the oldest man to win an Olympics 400m hurdles gold at the age of 34. He also has a stadium named after him called ‘Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium’ which is Dominican Republic’s largest stadium.

#1. Edwin Moses (USA)

Medals won: G-2, S-0, B-1

Edwin Moses (in red)

Edwin Moses is the most dominant male 400m hurdles athlete of all time, winning two gold and a bronze medal. Born in Ohio, Moses also holds a major degree in physics and industrial engineering.

Using his 6’2’’ height to his advantage, Moses’ maiden Olympic gold medal came at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He could have won a second four years later, but couldn’t compete because of the United States’ boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics.

On this day 40 years ago, Edwin Moses won 🏅 in Montreal! 🇺🇸#GoTeamUSAhttps://t.co/InUuTazga4 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 25, 2016

However, Moses' Olympic gold came at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, before his final medal in the event came at the 1988 Seoul Olympics when he won a bronze. Post retirement, Moses also served as the first Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Notable mentions in 400m men's hurdles at Summer Olympics

Harry Hillman (USA)

Medals won: G-1, S-1, B-0

Glenn Hardin (USA)

Medals won: G-1, S-1, B-0

Kerron Clement (USA)

Medals won: G-1, S-1, B-0

Morgan Taylor (USA)

Medals won: G-1, S-0, B-2

David Hemery (Great Britain)

Medals won: G-1, S-0, B-1