Athletes with most medals in a single event at Summer Olympics

Over the years at the Summer Olympics, there have been sensational performances and the making of unbreakable records that continue to fascinate us to this day.

The 2021 Summer Olympics are slated to kick off July 23, with young and experienced athletes looking to make their mark on history and endearing themselves to millions of fans around the world.

While some will overcome the odds for a podium finish, others will make an impact that will live through several centuries.

Multiple medallists in athletics at the Summer Olympics

While glimpses of brilliance are there for everyone to see, let us track down the top five athletes in the world who have broken the mould and earned multiple medals at various editions of the Summer Olympics.

#5 Usain Bolt (100m & 200m Hurdles)

Nationality: Jamaica

2008 Beijing Olympics: 100m (Gold), 200m (Gold)

2012 London Olympics: 100m (Gold), 200m (Gold)

2016 Rio Olympics: 100m (Gold), 200m (Gold)

Usain 'Lightning Bolt'

There have been many great athletes, but none as decorated as Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

Considered the benchmark for greatness in sprinting, Bolt holds the record for the most overall medals in track and field at the Summer Olympics.

Bolt's career was long as well as successful. During his entire Olympic career, he won eight gold medals, two of which came from 4x100m relay events.

The most successful Summer Olympics for the 'Lightning Bolt' was in Rio in 2016, where he claimed three gold medals. Bolt's medal count made him the most sought-after athlete in his country.

#4 Jan Železný (Javelin Throw)

Nationality: Czechoslovakia

1988 Seoul Olympics: Silver

1992 Barcelona Olympics: Gold

1996 Atlanta Olympics: Gold

2000 Sydney Olympics: Gold

Jan Železný is regarded as the greatest javelin thrower in the history of track & field.

Železný went to the 1988 Summer Olympics as a favourite for a top-finish in javelin, but suffered a shocking defeat by mere 16 centimetres at the hands of Tapio Korjus who walked away with the gold medal.

There was no looking back for Železný ever since. He won gold thrice at the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Summer Olympics and achieved a feat unique in Olympic javelin history.

#3 Viktor Saneyev (Triple Jump)

Nationality: Soviet Union

1968 Mexico City Olympics: Gold

1972 Munich Olympics: Gold

1976 Montreal Olympics: Gold

1980 Moscow Olympics: Silver

Viktor Saneyev of Soviet Union is the only triple jumper in the history of the Summer Olympics to win three consecutive gold medals.

Saneyev walked away with golds at the 1968, 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics with efforts of 17.39m, 17.35m and 17.29m respectively.

Saneyev's final Olympic medal, a silver, came in the triple jump at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

#2 Al Oerter (Discus Throw)

Nationality: USA

1956 Melbourne Olympics: Gold

1960 Rome Olympics: Gold

1964 Tokyo Olympics: Gold

1968 Mexico City Olympics: Gold

Al Oerter

Oerter was the quintessential discus throw specialist who medalled in four consecutive Summer Olympics, setting world records on each occasion.

Before the phenomenon of Lewis, Oerter had the reputation of winning four successive Olympic titles, thanks to his historic performances between 1956-1968 Summer Olympics.

Oerter's unprecedented success made him stand among the top of any pantheon of Olympic history.

#1 Carl Lewis (100m, 200m, & Long Jump)

Nationality: USA

1984 Los Angeles Olympics: 100m (Gold), 200m (Gold), Long Jump (Gold)

1988 Seoul Olympics: 100m (Gold), 200m (Silver), Long Jump (Gold)

1992 Barcelona Olympics: Long Jump (Gold)

1996 Atlanta Olympics: Long Jump (Gold)

Carl Lewis was one of the most successful sprinters of all time.

He racked up a total of six gold medals in sprinting competitions during his remarkable career at the Summer Olympics.

His extraordinary run at the Summer Olympics helped him establish dominance in the 100m dash, the 200m dash, and the long jump events.

He participated in four Olympic Games and matched legend Jesse Owens' remarkable haul of four gold medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, regarded no less than a legendary performance by many.

Never before has any athlete dominated for so long across multiple disciplines in the Olympic track and field.

(With inputs from the Official Olympic website)