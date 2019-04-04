Sunil Chhetri brings India an assessment platform for footballers with GamePlan

Pallavi Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 30 // 04 Apr 2019, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri

If it can't be measured, it can't be managed...

The process of data collection and analysis enters the world of Indian football with Sunil Chhetri's initiative called GamePlan. An assessment platform for young and budding footballers, that keeps to international standards of testing. Organising events across different cities in India, targeting schools and academies along with getting into the grassroots of Indian football, GamePlan is all set to change the way football players are assessed in India.

This evaluation focuses on the technical and physical abilities of a football player. While in the physical abilities, Stamina, Pace, Strength, Work Ratio, Agility, Acceleration and Energy levels are tracked, a player’s Dribbling, Passing, Shooting, Attacking, Penalty, Accuracy and Defending are evaluated for the technical abilities. At each assessment, players perform intense and meticulous drills, the curriculum for which has been set by the well reputed Naushad Moosa. Assistant Coach, Bengaluru FC. Along with making his teams win various titles under Indian Super League and i-league categories, Naushad Moosa also serves as a Technical Director on GamePlan, where he ensures that these tests keep world class levels.

This curriculum also includes a match that is played between the participants where GamePlan uses wearable technology provided by PSN to track their data using GPS. Heat maps, split charts and more are provided to each player for such deep insights into one’s game that cannot be tracked otherwise.

A detailed report is shared with each player post the assessment. This report contains customised data and provides benchmarks for each player to reach for. Players are scored out of 100 for each drill and an overall score is tabulated. Once a player gets more and more assessments under their belt, each time their performance is recorded and analysed. This helps one maintain one synchronised platform with all their fitness and skill information, this then becomes a database for a player which he may later use as a report to show to scouts and coaches everywhere.

Sunil Chhetri addresses not just the players but also their parents at these events along with sharing anecdotes from his life. Going further into the importance of the all-round development of a young footballer, GamePlan also provides nutrition guidelines. Keeping to the belief that the right kind of training is of utmost importance, Sunil Chhetri’s GamePlan is here to rally that.

For interest in GamePlan’s upcoming events, fill the following form: bit.ly/2WCo6Tj

Upcoming Delhi Event

Advertisement