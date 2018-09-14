Indian athlete Swapna Barman set to get customised Adidas Shoes

She became the first Indian to win a medal in Heptathlon event at the Asian Games

Finally, there is some good news for Indian athlete Swapna Barman. The gold medalist in the women's Heptathlon event in the 2018 Asian games is set to receive customised shoes from apparel giants Adidas.

Right after winning the gold medal at Asian games this year, Swapna Barman revealed that the shoes that she used for the track events in Heptathlon were uncomfortable as she has 12-toed feet, unlike the usual 10-toed ones. Not only did Swapna bear her dental pain while participating in the event, she also overcame the difficulty of running in shoes that are not comfortable for her toes to win the first ever gold medal for India in a Heptathlon event at the Asian games.

According to the Sports Authority of India Director General Neelam Kapoor, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has already addressed Swapna's issue to the SAI and they took this matter to Adidas, who have agreed to provide the customised footwear for Swapna.

It is disheartening to hear that the girl from West Bengal participated in the Asian games with such shoes. One can only wonder whether Barman could have received the customised shoes from Adidas with the help of Indian Sports Minister had she failed to get a medal at the Asian games this year.

Nevertheless, it is fair to say that from the time since Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympic silver medal winner himself, has been at the helm as the Sports Minister, the facilities for Indian athletes have improved tremendously. The initiative of providing Swapna with customised shoes at a very short time is one such example for his wonderful efforts.

We hope that the customised shoes that Swapna Barman receives will aide her in training for the upcoming events, mainly Olympics and thereby helping her bring more medals and glory to the country.