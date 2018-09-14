Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian athlete Swapna Barman set to get customised Adidas Shoes

vinay rajupalepu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
237   //    14 Sep 2018, 16:12 IST

16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Two
She became the first Indian to win a medal in Heptathlon event at the Asian Games

Finally, there is some good news for Indian athlete Swapna Barman. The gold medalist in the women's Heptathlon event in the 2018 Asian games is set to receive customised shoes from apparel giants Adidas.

Right after winning the gold medal at Asian games this year, Swapna Barman revealed that the shoes that she used for the track events in Heptathlon were uncomfortable as she has 12-toed feet, unlike the usual 10-toed ones. Not only did Swapna bear her dental pain while participating in the event, she also overcame the difficulty of running in shoes that are not comfortable for her toes to win the first ever gold medal for India in a Heptathlon event at the Asian games.

According to the Sports Authority of India Director General Neelam Kapoor, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has already addressed Swapna's issue to the SAI and they took this matter to Adidas, who have agreed to provide the customised footwear for Swapna.

It is disheartening to hear that the girl from West Bengal participated in the Asian games with such shoes. One can only wonder whether Barman could have received the customised shoes from Adidas with the help of Indian Sports Minister had she failed to get a medal at the Asian games this year.

Nevertheless, it is fair to say that from the time since Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympic silver medal winner himself, has been at the helm as the Sports Minister, the facilities for Indian athletes have improved tremendously. The initiative of providing Swapna with customised shoes at a very short time is one such example for his wonderful efforts.

We hope that the customised shoes that Swapna Barman receives will aide her in training for the upcoming events, mainly Olympics and thereby helping her bring more medals and glory to the country.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Swapna Barman
vinay rajupalepu
CONTRIBUTOR
Asian Games 2018: Day 11 round-up as Manika Batra,...
RELATED STORY
Indian contingent is turning Asian Games 2018 into a...
RELATED STORY
620 Dreams and a billion-plus aspirations
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day 10 Round-up as Table Tennis,...
RELATED STORY
Summer of 69: India's top show in Asiad promises bright...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the medal winners as India finish...
RELATED STORY
Target 81 - Medal projection for India at Asian Games 2018
RELATED STORY
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore aims to boost all sports in India
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: The Mind of a Winner
RELATED STORY
Five instances when Indian teams and athletes earned...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us