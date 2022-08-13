Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 2, 14 Aug

The long-awaited first edition of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) will begin on August 14, 2022. The tournament will see six teams from Chennai, Mumbai, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telengana competing in the tournament.

The teams have been named Mumbai Khiladis, Gujarat Giants, Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas, Rajasthan Warriors, and Odisha Juggernauts. These teams are owned by Bollywood singer Badshah, Adani Group, KLO Sports, GMR Group, Capri Global, and the Odisha state government.

The first match of the tournament will be between Mumbai Khiladis and Gujarat Giants while the second game will be a southern derby as Chennai Quick Guns take on Telugu Yoddhas on the opening day of the inaugural edition.

Telugu Yoddhas will go into the match with several Indian players, including their captain and vice-captain. They also have players who were part of the Khelo India games so they have got the right mixture of youth and experience while for the Quick Guns, all eyes will be on M Vignesh and Ramji Kashyap.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 2, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today's Kho Kho match?

Telugu Yoddhas are expected to emerge victorious in the game due to their squad experience. The tournament has added a couple of new rules to the game which both sides might need time to adjust to but with their experience, the Yoddhas will fancy their chances.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: Yoddhas to win Match 2 of UKK 2022

Where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the games on television with commentary available in English and Hindi. The games will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

