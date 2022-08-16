Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 8, August 17

Telugu Yoddhas, the table toppers, will square off against Chennai Quick Guns in the second match of the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Wednesday, August 17. Chennai will look to settle the score after going down against the Yoddhas in their last meeting. The Yoddhas, on the other hand, will look to win the match and take a step closer to the playoffs.

The Quick Guns have not quite shown their firepower in their first two matches as they lost both of them by a margin of 10 and eight points respectively. Looking at the squad, Chennai doesn’t appear to be a weak team, but have struggled to hit the right chords.

They have struggled to score points in attack and have looked weak in defense as well. They will have to restrategize and make a strong comeback. This is just the start of the season and they still have time to gain momentum.

Telugu Yoddhas will be satisfied with their performances in their first two games, especially their thumping win against the Warriors by 21 points. They will look at a hat-trick of wins to secure their position at the top of the table. They will also be looking closely at the first encounter of the day as the Giants are right behind them at the second position.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 8, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 17, 2022, at 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Telugu Yoddhas are looking like a pretty good side in the league and it won't be an easy task to defeat them. Chennai will have to do something extraordinary in the match to win it. The Yoddhas looked like a sure-shot winner in this southern derby, but to completely neglect Chennai's chances would be wrong.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: Yoddhas to score another victory in UKK 2022

When and Where to Watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Telugu Yoddhas Chennai Quick Guns 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das