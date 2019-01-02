The 5th Generation Revolution in Sports Industry - How 5G will change the face of sports media marketing by 2025

Manish Singh

The manner of sports media consumption has changed exponentially over the last decade. Viewers are not just limited to their television sets to watch their favorite sport The technological advancement in modes of communication such as broadband, wireless, or enhanced telecom carriers have reshaped the game watching experience.

Intel has predicted that by 2028, media and entertainment companies will be competing for wireless revenue opportunities worth $1.3 trillion, courtesy of 5G networks.

With 5G carrying a download speed which is 1000 times faster than your typical 4G network speed, Intel forecasts 2025 as the tipping point after which major chunk of media company's revenue will come from 5G.

The world of sports media marketing will have to change with it too. Below are the three ways in which sports media marketing will evolve along with the technology.

#1 Mobile video content will accelerate the media consumption

Sports entities such as clubs, athletes and brands across the sports universe are capitalizing on the consumption behavior of the fans. The extensive use of mobile devices to consume content. Sports entities offer premium content on social media, websites and other OTT (Over The Top) platforms, driving them to high value and paid subscription services.

More and more fans shift to OTT platforms

In-stream and pre-roll video advertising now available on social media platforms, providing the sports entities to encash on the consumer's short-format game viewing experience.

With 5G network in the picture, organizations will be able to deliver videos in high resolutions, AR or VR format, and that too, without any glitch or buffer. This will make services more accessible to consumers across multiple devices and platforms. The content provider with the most engaging content delivering experience will be able to capture the most part of the market.

#2 Streaming video will be the new leader

Social media platforms have deployed a new strategy - provide more of video-focused services to keep users active for longer period of time. In this manner, they have become a one-stop destination for entertainment as well as networking.

The content viewing habits of Generation Z, are the key drivers for this change. The younger generations have lost the patience to wait for the traditional broadcast of the game. They want to watch the game on the go and instantly.

Video-based platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram are becoming the app of choice for these younger generations. The ace players in this category - Facebook and Twitter are working hard to compete for users by developing advanced video offerings. They are, however, still a long way off if compared to YouTube, where we spend more than a billion hours every day.

With access to 5G, by 2025, consumers will have a buffet of choices to pick from, taking in as much content as they desire. As live broadcasts and interviews will become popular, issues like buffering and video quality will become a thing of the past.

#3 Direct sales through social videos

“Where can I buy that?” - a question that haunts many fans as of today will be finally answered.

As of now, the general practice is that social media platforms such as Instagram allow publishers to include links to e-commerce sites which assists in driving sales of tickets and merchandise for clubs and athletes. But with 5G network, marketers will be able to use social video to include links to not only the products and services, but also premium satellite and OTT subscriptions. This capability, clubbed with interactive features such as live data or voting your favorite, will drive deeper engagement and longer watch periods.

OTT is the new ground for promoting sales

Video content is the next big thing. Media houses and entertainment providers can offer premium content in the form of interactive live streams or short clips, with options for marketing to drive consumers to premium subscriptions. This can result in opening up of opportunities for partnerships with brands, offering more value for sponsors and drive ROI with measurable metrics on brand impact and conversion.

With 5G in the picture, the future will be shining for those who have already started to work on that strategy - encash, as the hunger for the content grows. The challenge will only be in the manner of execution.