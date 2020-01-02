Get ready for the 6th edition of K.J.Somaiya's annual sports festival, SKREAM

SKREAM 2020 by K.J. Somaiya College

Set in the heart of the city of lights, the K.J.Somaiya College of Engineering was established in 1983 in the Somaiya campus at Vidyavihar, Mumbai. Since its establishment, it has strived to be the best in the city in every aspect and the festivals put forth by the college are a testament to this. One such festival conducted by the college is Skream.

Skream is the annual national-level sports festival of the college. The year 2020 will mark the sixth-edition of Skream in Somaiya's history. Skream has evolved into a sporting institution in its 4 years of existence. A festival that started out as a small-scale sports event has evolved into a massive sports extravaganza that has gained nationwide popularity.

Skream is a five-day festival and will be taking place from 4th to 8th January 2020. A total of 14 sports- both indoor and outdoor will be a part of this five-day sports festival. The festival comprises of sports like Football, Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Carrom, Chess, Box Cricket, Rink Football, Squash, Basketball, and Throwball.

With each year Skream gets bigger and better and this year is going to be no exception. Previously, Skream has been graced by the presence of numerous extraordinary personalities such as Satish Menon, Maana Patel, and many more.

Along with this, Skream has always been about proving that being a great sportsman is about determination and the sheer tenacity to exceed boundaries. Every athlete, irrespective of their socio-economic background is given the opportunity to showcase their talents. Skream has hosted various Paralympic teams in the past such as the Indian Blind Football Federation, Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team and many more.

This year, Skream is associating with Special Olympics Bharat. It is a National Sports Federation that uses sports as an impetus to change the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Along with this, the Blind Cricket Association of India will also be gracing the event to prove that an undying spirit paves the way to success.

We invite all sports enthusiasts to come and showcase their talent and persistence at Skream 2020.

