The curious case of Touch rugby in India

Indian Touch Rugby contingent

Did you know that a sport such as Touch Rugby exists in India? Well, it surely does but it is not very popular and does not receive much support from the Government either. For the unaware, Touch rugby is a form of rugby wherein the players do not tackle each other, thereby reducing the risk of injury.

In this exclusive interaction with Sanya, the communication manager of the Touch Rugby Federation of India, we find out the exact state of the sport in India. After retiring from the Sports Authority of India, Mr. Tarsem Chand Sharma had started the Federation 18 years ago. He has been instrumental in the development of the team and it is because of his efforts that Touch rugby has got so far in India. Without his leadership, all that the Federation has achieved would not have been possible. There will be a historical moment for the sport soon as the Youth Touch Rugby team of India gets set to take part in the Youth World Cup.

Following are the excerpts from the conversation with Sanya:

Q1. Share your insights on the current state of Touch Rugby in the country.

TRFI is affiliated by Federation of International Touch and the sport is currently present in 22 states in India. TRFI has conducted 10 nationals and many district tournaments so far. The next national is set to take place in December in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, Delhi is the main hub of the game with roughly 1000 players and 28 Internationally trained and certified Coaches and Referees.

Q2. We got to know that the U-20 team is crowdfunding on Ketto. Did the team not receive any support from the Ministry of Sports?

No, we have not received any support from the Government so far. We even tried to get the Federation registered with the Sports Ministry long time back but our proposal was rejected. The reason given by them was that the Ministry only provides funds to sports after looking at their credibility and India's chances of winning in it.

We later tried to get in touch with the current Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, but he told us that the although the Federation is registered, it is not so under the Ministry of Sports so they can't provide us the funds.

Q3. What actions can be taken to increase the popularity of the sport? What steps has the Federation taken so far to promote it?

First and foremost, inculcating the sport in schools and colleges and getting it registered with CBSE is pivotal. Steps can be taken to increase the media coverage but resources are needed for that. So far, we have made the efforts of starting our Facebook and Instagram pages, even go live on Fever 104 FM occasionally. Conducting sessions at various NGO's, orientation programmes at local schools and colleges in Delhi NCR are some of the promotional activities which have been conducted by us.

The Touch Rugby squad prepares to leave for the Youth World Cup

Q4. Besides the Youth World Cup, what all events are there in the Touch Rugby circuit of India.

TRFI conducts regular national and district level tournaments but this is the first time we have taken it a step further and our team is set to take part in the Youth World Cup.

Q5. How was the current U-20 team put together and how are the preparations going on?

Players from various states such as Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh took part in the India camp that was held in Delhi in May. Amongst them, 1 from Haryana, 9 from Delhi, and 4 from Tamil Nadu got selected and make up the 14 member squad, consisting of 7 boys and 7 girls.

Q6. Where does the U-20 team train and how are the facilities provided to them? Do they have proper coaches/trainers, physio, nutritionists?

The team had earlier been training at a playground in Tuglakabad. However, now due to security issues there and lack of funds for booking a proper ground, we have to make do with the lawns of India Gate. The Indian coach Arvind Sharma is also doing all he can to ensure that the Youth Team makes an impact on the International level and is recognized.

We provide the team with the best possible resources we have but are in a dire situation currently.

Author's take:

The development of all sports and not just the 'popular' ones is critical for the all-round growth of sports in the country. If funds are not allocated to the lesser-known sports such as Touch Rugby then the medal-winning prospects in the sport are already squashed as then we have failed to provide them with the necessary resources. This is a vicious cycle, one that needs to be broken with immediate effect.

Most of the players of the Touch rugby team who are traveling for the Youth World Cup belong to low-income families and it is difficult for them to afford a trip to Malaysia. The Federation has started a campaign on the crowdfunding platform, Ketto, and hopes to generate the requisite funds from donors. It is a shame that these players, who are representing the nation, had to do odd jobs to fund their travel and this message needs to spread so that the concerned authorities take the required action for the development of the sport and ensure such a thing does not happen again.