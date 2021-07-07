Know Your Olympics - Amsterdam Olympics 1928

Following the Olympics conducted in Paris, they arrived in Amsterdam in 1928. It wouldn't be wrong to call them a revolution. The Amsterdam Games were nothing less than a revolution.

For the first time, the Olympics had a fixed time, a fixed format, and a fixed track. The races were officially run for the first time on a fixed ellyptical track that measured 400m in total. Earlier, races were run on irregular tracks that didn't exactly measure 400m. Before the Mexico Olympics, rough cinder tracks that measured 400me were the standard norm.

For the first time, the Olympics had the classic parade of nations. The parade of nations previously did exist, but in Amsterdam, it officially began with Greece, and ended with the host Netherlands. This tradition has never broken since then.

The Amsterdam edition also saw the rise of Asia. Before the Amsterdam Olympics, the Summer Games were traditionally a European reserve. However, it changed in Amsterdam. An unassuming college student from Waseda University in Tokyo, Mikio Oda won the hop, step and jump event. Today known as the triple jump, it was the first time an Asian won any kind of Olympic medal individually.

However, Mikio was not the only wonder boy who mesmerized the audience there. Field hockey once again returned to the Olympics. With that, arrived the British India team. Led by Jaipal Singh Munda, the side comprised some of the best players in the world, who shocked the world with their brilliant stick work.

Legend has it that when the British team competed against India, they were so embarrassed by their efforts that they never competed in the sport, as long as British India competed on field. Great Britain competed in field hockey only in 1948, when India freed itself from British rule.

India crushed every opponent in their journey to a historic gold medal, scoring 29 gold medals, while none of the opponents could score even a single goal. The Amsterdam Games also saw the rise of a legendary player. His name was Dhyan Chand, who had scored 14 of those historic 29 goals. Once, even the legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman was compelled to praise his efforts.

