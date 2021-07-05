Know your Olympics - Antwerp Olympics 1920

The Summer Olympics had been a roller coaster up until now. It had seen various cities. However, none were prepared for the disasters that lay ahead. The next Olympics were scheduled for Berlin in 1916. However, before that, the World War set in. As if that was enough, the Spanish flu added fuel to the fire.

Following the double disasters, the Olympics were shifted to Antwerp in Belgium. These Games were to be shown as a symbol of peace and it did prove to be one. Although it wasn't as successful as Stockholm, it did set records of its own.

Like other Olympics, the Antwerp edition also had its fair share of several firsts. For the first time, plated medals were given to the winners and the Olympics oath was officially voiced. As a peace symbol it was at these Olympics that the doves were flown for the first time. Also, it was at the Antwerp Games that the Olympic flag was first displayed.

The Antwerp edition was also the last edition for the Grand Old Man of Olympics. Having made his debut at the London Games, Oscar Swahn made his final appearance here. At the ripe age of 72 years, he still claimed a silver medal for himself in the running deer team shooting competition.

At these Games, we also saw the rise of a Finnish talent, Paavo Nurmi. An unassuming athlete, he surprisingly won four medals here, including three gold medals in long distance running. He further won five gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 1924. He was nicknamed 'The Flying Finn' and was given the honor of lighting the Olympic cauldron at Helsinki Olympics in 1952, his own hometown.

Not many know this, but owing to persistent lobbying from industrialist Dorabji Tata, India also returned to the Olympics. As a team, India made their Olympic debut in 1920, when five Indians competed under the British-Indian flag in Antwerp. A wrestler, Ranvir Shinde, almost earned Olympic honors for British India, but bad luck prevented him from doing so.

Here are some more interesting facts about the sixth edition of the Summer Olympics, held in Antwerp, Belgium.

Edited by Samya Majumdar