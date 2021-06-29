Know your Olympics - St. Louis Olympics 1904

Following the success of the Summer Olympics in Athens and Paris, the Olympics now crossed the continent of Europe and entered America. In 1904, the Summer Olympics were held as a part of the St. Louis World Fair. Like the Paris World Fair, these Olympics lasted for months.

However, owing to various circumstances, these Olympics had fewer participants. But there were so many anecdotes, that this edition is still one of the most talked about as of now. From the quality of medals, to the hilarity of the marathon, St. Louis Olympics is one of the most unique Olympics even today.

These were the first Olympics that had medals for all the first three winners. However, before the Stockholm Olympics, these were also the Olympics where the first three winners got medals of the same metal. If someone came first, he got a REAL gold medal, instead of a plated one.

Not many know this, but women's boxing has made its debut in this very edition. Even though it was a demonstration sport, people did take a look at women having a fight. However, it took centuries for someone to bring women's boxing back to the Olympics.

Not many know this, but in St. Louis Olympics, sports like boxing, freestyle wrestling etc. also made their official debut. Tug of war continued to be an official sport, while decathlon made its debut as well in this very edition.

There were some unique achievements as well. One of them was the American gymnast George Eyser. He won six Olympic medals, despite having a wooden left leg. Another unique athlete was German American player, Frank Kugler, who won four medals in freestyle wrestling, weightlifting and tug of war. Till date, he is the only individual to win a medal in three different sports at the same Olympic Games.

Here are some of the more interesting anecdotes that make the edition of the St. Louis Olympics one of the most unique editions ever.

#1 First Olympics with all three medals - Literally

Medals at St. Louis Olympics [Image for Representational Purposes Only]

In the first two editions of the Summer Olympics, the focus was more on amateurism rather than the celebration of sportsmanship. So much so that people who stood 3rd in Athens received no medals at all. In fact, those who stood 2nd weren't any luckier - they received copper medals as reward!

In Paris, the situation wasn't much better. Most of the winners received cups or trophies. Very few receive cash stipends. In terms of medals, some winners got silver medals, while the runners up received bronze medals.

However, things were different at the St. Louis Olympics. For the first time, there were three different medals for three different positions. If someone wins, he/she will receive gold. Likewise, the runners up would receive a silver medal. The second runners up would get a bronze medal.

However, unlike the modern Olympics, there was a catch. The winners at St. Louis were a bit luckier. The gold medalist literally got an Olympic medal made of solid gold. Until the Stockholm edition of 1912, all the medalists got literal medals. If you won gold, you literally received GOLD!

#2 The first Olympics that included boxing, wrestling and decathlon

Archie Hahn - One of the discoveries of St. Louis Olympics

With every Olympics, came new sports. Likewise, at the 1904 Olympics came boxing, freestyle wrestling and decathlon. Even a sport as odd as dumbbells made its Olympic debut in this edition. In a temporary pond near Skinker and Wydown Boulevards, 'lifesaving demonstrations' of unsinkable lifeboats for ocean liners were also taking place. Trust the St. Louis Olympics to be this unique.

For the first time in these Olympics, a notable star emerged. When Spyridon Louis emerged as a hero in Athens, Archie Hahn emerged as one of the great heroes at the St. Louis Olympics in 1904.

Archie Hahn was champion in the 60 m, 100 m and 200 m. In his last race, he set a unique Olympic record of 21.6 seconds, a record that stood for 28 long years. The record was finally broken by Eddie Tolan, an African American athlete. He clocked 21.2 seconds at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932 to claim the gold medal.

