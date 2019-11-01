The Transformative Power of Sport

As a testament to the glory of sports one has often heard the words “Sports Is The Best Teacher”. But have you ever wondered why? There is a good reason for this as we believe that active participation is a platform for growth, knowledge, and virtue that are fundamental to living an enriched life. NBA hall-of-fame legend Kobe Bryant once said “Sports are such a great teacher. I think of everything they've taught me: camaraderie, humility, how to resolve differences”.

They say good teachers can elicit hope, spark the imagination and inculcate a love of learning. Sports far surpass these requirements and do so in the most unconventional, engaging, and impactful way. Although the lessons one can learn from sport are seemingly endless, we can agree that teamwork, work ethic, and positive thinking are at the basis of all the virtues one might imbibe from sport. The arena of any sport is often transformed into a playground of learning lessons that we can carry out into the real world.

As we know, all sports involve teamwork. That’s right, even individual sports involves a tremendous amount of team effort and cooperation in order to compete. Where that is with coaches or even your competition, sport always requires us to recognize our role as an individual in a team and cooperate accordingly. And by doing so we learn valuable lessons of looking out for one another and fulfilling individual responsibilities in regard to the whole, after all, the sporting adage is ‘teamwork makes the dream work’.

To compete in any sport requires immense dedication and hawkeyed determination to fulfill the responsibility of practice and training. Whether it is practicing their skill, physical training or sticking to the strict nutritional demands of their sport, an athlete constantly needs to embody relentless dedication to reach an end goal. This requires intense planning, and thus, athletes learn how to reach a long-term goal through small steps in the right direction. Thus, an athlete needs to have a very strong work ethic, which is, of course, an invaluable virtue to possess in any field of work.

To exemplify the positive outcomes of how sport benefits our lives in a myriad of ways, we can use the example of an athlete’s resolve to ensure they consume optimum nutrition every day. The several health benefits of optimum nutrition such as better sleep, lack of fatigue, anti-stress, and quick recovery assure maximized performance during any activity that often provides an extra edge to athletes over people who never played any sport. Through lessons learned by dedication to the sport, one can live a life of holistic well-being. Therefore, fully understanding the vital role nutrition plays in the world of sport, Fast&Up is fittingly the official nutrition partner for a platform such as Sports For All, so all the participants can maximize performance with intelligent nutrition, on the field as well as in everyday life.

Sport trains the mind as well as the body. It trains an athlete to possess mastery over his/her mind that will enable them to find success even amidst suffocating pressure. This leads to the power of positivity in sport. Elite athletes aren’t deterred by losses or challenges and tackle every obstacle with positive thinking. Every great athlete understands the nature of the game and acknowledges, both, triumph and disaster with a calm and positive mind in order to constantly better themselves and not stagnate. And so, the transformative power of positivity is enabled in those who participate in any sport.

To conclude, sports invariably inculcate valuable lessons amongst those who compete in any form and platforms like Sports For All can create lasting impressions on the hundreds of children who are actively participating in it. Lessons that may leave an indelible mark on the rest of their lives.