Tissot Annual Sports Review 2018: Looking back at the best sporting action of the year

Naman Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 21 Dec 2018, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Asian Games was a resounding success and had everyone hooked onto it

Timekeeping has indeed been an integral part of professional sports ever since the inception of the activity itself. Nail-biting excitement grips with the unpredictability of the results that only “time tells”.

The accuracy of the stopwatch determines the fate of the athlete and sometimes even defies the most anticipated results.

Each sport has a unique set of rules and principles governing them. Whether it be a basket made as the shot clock winds down in the NBA or a late sprint that helps a cyclist inch ahead and beat out his competitors by something as little as a second or milliseconds, sport and time are neatly intertwined together.

2018 has been a wonderful year for sports with a lot of great moments to look back at and rejoice as athletes across the world showed they had the strength to come out on top in a battle of attrition. There were multiple major sporting events across the world this year where a lot of athletes broke records, pushed themselves to the limit and exulted in the joy of their victory, either personal or for their country.

Here's a look back at five of the most unique sporting achievements in the year 2018 through the eyes of Tissot and their elegant timekeeping machines:

#1 MotoGP - Marc Marquez

Tissot T-Race MotoGPTM Limited Edition

The official timekeeper for MotoGP since 2001, Tissot captures the dynamism and unpredictability of the sport beautifully, with their precise timekeeping; a key reason why MotoGP is as exhilarating and engaging. They understand the importance of one thousandth of a second and know how that could impact the lap time.

Represented by two of the greatest riders of all-time in Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo, the T-Race MotoGPTM Limited Edition epitomises elegance and the constant movement of MotoGP and is designed to look like the wheel of a motorcycle with the bezel an interesting feature.

The Thailand GP was recently voted the best race of the season and rightly so as six-time MotoGP champion Marquez was a blur of movement as he timed his pass to perfection and secured the win on the last lap of the race. His ability to shave some seconds off the leader going into the critical part of the Grand Prix stood him in great stead and indicated his mastery of time in the race.

With Lorenzo and Marquez becoming teammates at Repsol Honda from the next season onward, two of the greatest will go head to head as they both try and show their dominance and mastery of time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement