Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOA President Narinder Batra states 'nobody is misinformed' on coronavirus

Narinder Batra

What's the story?

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has confirmed that no Indian athlete is misinformed about the coronavirus outbreak.

The background

The coronavirus has resulted in 565 deaths worldwide and a total of 28,281 cases have been confirmed (as of 6th February 2020).

The virus was detected in early December 2019 in Wuhan of China's Hubei province. Isolated cases have also been reported from 27 countries making the coronavirus a matter a global concern.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This is only the sixth time such a declaration has been made, the previous one was during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

The heart of the matter

The coronavirus has become a menace and also puts Tokyo Olympics 2020 in jeopardy. The deadly virus has also left the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tokyo Olympics 'extremely worried' about the potential threat it poses to the Games that are scheduled between 24th July and 8th August - a little less than six months from now.

Speaking on the coronavirus and how Indian athletes are well-informed on it, IOA President Narinder Batra told PTI:

"We are very much on board. We are going by all the medical advisories and sharing them to the athletes. Nobody is misinformed. We are not lacking in sharing any information. Don't worry on that."

The Indian contingent will be aiming for a double-digit medal haul at the quadrennial extravaganza. The IOA chief also added that the aim is to keep improving these figures which are in line with making India a global sports superpower.

Batra further added:

Advertisement

"I am not putting up a figure but I think we can take our tally to double figures (in Tokyo). In 2024 (Paris), we should aim for 20-plus medals and 40-plus in Los Angeles. Then only we can say we want to bid for 2032 Olympics."

The country can hope for medals in Shooting, Boxing, Weightlifting, and Badminton. Both the Indian Hockey Men's and Women's teams have also done quite well in the recent past and they too have an outside chance of causing upsets and coming back home with a medal.

What's next?

Narinder Batra's words about Indian athletes being well-informed are reassuring during a period of great distress. It remains to be seen to what extent the Coronavirus has its effect on Tokyo Olympics 2020.