Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese Minister reveals the organizers can postpone the event because of Coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo 2020 Olympics can be postponed

What's the story?

Japan's Olympics Minister, Seiko Hashimoto has disclosed that Tokyo's contract of hosting the 2020 Olympics allows the organizers to postpone the competition if the situation demands. He stated that the contract calls for the Games to be held in 2020. Hence, Japan can conduct it during the latter half of the year.

The background

The Coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the sports world. Several sporting events scheduled to be held in China and nearby areas have been affected because of this viral outbreak. As the situation has not come under control yet, the players of other nations are fearing to visit the affected areas.

With the city of Tokyo set to host the Olympics in July, it was being speculated that the Games could get cancelled because of the spread of the COVID-19 disease. However, Hashimoto revealed that the hosts can delay the tourney if needed.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Reuters, Hashimoto was interrogated about the contract clause by a lawmaker in parliament. The Olympics Minister replied:

"The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement."

She further asserted that the organizers will try their best to conduct the event as per the schedule announced. Seiko continued:

"We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned."

It is noteworthy that the IOC President, Thomas Bach had disclosed the IOC's stand on this situation last week, stating that they are fully committed to hosting Tokyo Olympics 2020 as planned.

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see if the Games get postponed to the latter half of the year. In case there is no change in the schedule, Tokyo Olympics 2020 should begin on 24th July.