Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic Torch will be powered by Hydrogen during the relay event

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 torch will be powered by Hydrogen as part of the eco-friendliness of the Games

What's the story?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Organizing committee has revealed that the Olympics 2020 Torch will be powered by Hydrogen as a component of their efforts to maintain the environment friendly nature of the Summer Olympics to be held this year in Japan.

The background

The Olympic Torch relay is the ceremonial event held during the Olympics year. The torch will be lit in the town of Olympia, Greece and then moved across a large number of Japanese cities. The torch relay begins in Fukushima and will visit all 47 of Japan’s prefectures ahead opening ceremony.

The heart of the matter

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 torch relay will be the first one in the history of the Summer Olympics to be powered by Hydrogen.

The Organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have made this a part of their efforts to keep their pledge of a green, environment friendly Summer Olympics. They aim to offset all the carbon emissions that will take place during the staging of the Games in Tokyo and use the platform to generate awareness about the environmental issues in the nation of Japan.

The committee has mentioned that certain stages of the Olympics Torch relay will use hydrogen, which does not emit any carbon dioxide when it is burned while gas will be used in other stages of the relay.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 organizing commitee gave a statement about the Torch relay.

During its preparations for the Games, Tokyo 2020 has consistently promoted energy conservation and the use of renewable energy with the aim of supporting the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Some of the other eco-friendly initiatives include beds at the Olympics Village made out of recyclable cardboard and medals made from recycled electronic waste material. About 500 hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles will also be used during the Olympics.

What's next?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 torch relay begins in the city of Fukushima on March 26 and will go to all the 47 locations in Japan ahead of the July 24 opening ceremony to be held at the New National Stadium, Tokyo.