Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony: When and where to watch, theme, live streaming details in IST

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, after being initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to kickstart on July 23 and run until August 8. This is the first time in the history of the Olympics that the Summer Games have been rescheduled due to a pandemic.

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on July 23 at the newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital. Whereas the the closing ceremony will be held on August 8, 2021 at the same venue.

Despite the Olympics being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the 'Tokyo 2020' name for marketing and branding purposes.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see the introduction of new sports including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. Few more sports like karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts. The world will witness the return of two of its favorite sports, baseball and softball, for the first time since 2008.

A total of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in 33 sports in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

More than 100 athletes from India are gearing up and are all set to perform at the Tokyo Olympics.

At testing times like these, the prevailing COVID-19 situation is always a reason for concern. Therefore, in case any athlete or team member tests positive, instead of being disqualified, they will be considered "did not start (DNS)".

The world's biggest sporting event, the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be held without any spectators, due to the COVID 19 distress.

At what time will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony commence?

The opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start at 8 pm local time in the Tokyo Olympics stadium (4:30 pm Indian Standard Time).

When and where to watch the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sports Network in India. The English commentary can be seen on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD while the Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD. Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian audience can also live stream the Summer Games on Sony LIV.

When will the sporting events in Tokyo Olympics 2020 start every day?

The sporting events during the Tokyo Olympics will start at 9 am (local time) and 5:30 am IST.

Medal design for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The medals for Tokyo Olympics 2021 are made from recycled electronics from all over Japan. The medals "symbolize the energy and diversity of the athletes." The design of the medals also represents Japanese culture. The ribbon represents modernized ichimatsu moyo (checkered patterns) and kasane no irome (kimono layering techniques). The back of the medal features the Tokyo 2020 logo, while the front depicts Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, in front of Panathinaikos Stadium.

Mascot for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The idea of mascots was first introduced at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Olympics. It was officially given approval at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. The mascots also bring in a lot of revenue to finance the Olympic Games through licensing and merchandising. The mascot of Tokyo Olympics 2020 is named Miratoiwa.

What is the theme for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The theme for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for this year’s Olympics and Paralympics is "United by Emotion". The theme reflects the unifying power of sports.

Also read: India at Tokyo Olympics - List Of Indian Athletes Qualified For Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava