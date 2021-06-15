Tokyo Olympics: 5 most experienced Indian athletes going to the Games

More than 100 Indian athletes have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, while many are still aiming to make the cut. With less than 50 days left for the mega-event to kick-start, the preparations are in full swing.

Even though the pandemic situation continues to pose a threat, the entire nation will keep its eyes hooked on the screen once the spectacle gets underway on July 23.

Most of the athletes in the Indian contingent are going to make their debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, even though some have already had a taste of the occasion. Some athletes are set to make their final appearance at the Games.

Let us have a look at the 5 most experienced Indian athletes going to the Tokyo Olympics 2021:

#5 Deepika Kumari (Archery)

Deepika Kumari is a former World No.1 in Women's Archery (Recurve)

One of India’s brightest medal prospects at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Games, Deepika Kumari, boasts a glorious trophy cabinet. However, an Olympic medal is missing, even though she has featured in two editions of the mega-event.

The archer made her Olympic debut in London nine years ago, but lost to Germany’s Amy Oliver in the opening round. However, the women’s team, which she was a part of, reached the round of 16.

Deepika went in as one of the favorites at the 2016 Rio Olympics. After storming through the first couple of rounds, she was outclassed by Chinese Taipei’s Tan Ya-ting in the round of 16. In the team event, the trio of Kumari, Bombayla Devi and Laxmirani Majhi were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Deepika has already secured a quota for the women's individual event at the upcoming Games. However, the women’s team, which is currently gearing up for the World Cup in Paris, is yet to make the cut.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy