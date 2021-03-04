From Rifle to Pistol events, a glance at the Tokyo Olympics shooting program 

Tokyo Olympics 2021, will start at the end of July after going through a delay of a year due to the pandemic. There will be 33 sports covered this year including Shooting.

Shooting has been part of the Olympics since the first-ever 1896 Summer Olympics. It is one of the important games in the Olympics with 100 countries and 300 athletes participating this year.

At the Tokyo Olympics, there will be 15 events in the shooting program. There is also an edition of some new and interesting events in the sport. Here is a full guide to all the events in the shooting sport at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Rifle events at the Tokyo Olympics

10m Air Rifle- Men

10m Air Rifle - Women

10m Air Rifle - Mixed Team

50m Rifle 3 Positions - Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions - Women

Pistol events at the Tokyo Olympics

10m Air Pistol - Women

10m Air Pistol - Men

10m Air Pistol - Mixed Team

25m Pistol - Women

25m Rapid Fire Pistol - Men

I0m Air pistol shooting

Shotgun events at the Tokyo Olympics

Shotgun Skeet - Men

Shotgun Skeet - Women

Shotgun Trap - Men

Shotgun Trap - Women

Shotgun Trap - Mixed Team

50m Rifle,3 position event

There are 3 new events added this year in the mixed category. 10m Air Rifle mixed team, 10m Air Pistol mixed team, and Shotgun Trap mixed team.

Shooting sports have both indoor and outdoor events. While events like the 10m Air pistol and rifle have gained popularity over the years, there are many other interesting events in the sport.

Outdoor Shooting events include Shotgun Skeet and Trap matches. In these events, the Shotgun is used by the shooters to aim. A moving clay pigeon and clay disk is the target and it is fired from a distance into the air at a 100km/hour speed.

The single trap event includes one clay target and the double trap includes two clay targets.

Indoor Shooting events include Rifle and Pistol events. The 10m Air Pistol and Rifle events require the shooter to aim at a 10m distance with the help of air pistols and rifles. The 25m Rapid fire pistol and 25m Pistol events involve aiming for a distance of 25m.

Shooters have to aim at a stationary target with circular rings marked from 1-10 points. In the 50m Rifle, 3-position shooters have to aim at a 50m distance and have to shoot in 3 different positions: kneeling, prone, and standing.

While Rifle shooters use both their hands, pistol shooters are allowed to use only one hand.

Tokyo Olympics will have some of the best shooters in the world participating in different events. Some of the young shooters will be making their debuts, while the senior pros will be aiming right at the Olympic medals again.