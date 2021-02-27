Indian Male Shooters who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be a historic event for Indian shooting. India's dominance in shooting at international events has gone up a notch. In 2019, India ranked at the top in the majority of the shooting events at the ISSF World Cups.

A glance at the latest ISSF world rankings exhibits the majority of our shooters amongst the Top 5 in their respective events. The rise in the performance and consistency of Indian shooters has brought international attention to the Indian shooting squad.

As of date, the Indian shooting squad has secured 15 Tokyo Olympic quotas, having bagged the maximum number of Olympic quotas in some events. The Indian male shooting contingent has an ideal blend of young and veteran shooters.

Let's have a look at the Indian male shooters who have secured berths at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

# Abhishek Verma (10m Air Pistol)

Abhishek Verma is currently the second ranked 10m Air Pistol shooter in the world, and also happens to be an engineer and lawyer. He accidentally picked up the sport and eventually gained interest.

At the 2019 ISSF World Cup, he secured the 1st position and clinched the Olympic quota in the 10m Air Pistol event. Abhishek has proved that with consistency and dedication, a shooter devoid of natural talent can come out and shine.

# Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol)

The 18-year-old Shooter is a rising star in Indian shooting. Saurabh Chaudhary was just 16 years old when he became the youngest Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

He has gained the spotlight by winning gold medals at many ISSF World Cups over the past two years. He grabbed his Olympic quota at the 2019 ISSF World Cup by securing the first position.

Saurabh is a potential medalist for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The world has its eyes set on not just his individual performances, but also at the mixed event with Manu Bhaker (World rank 2 in women's standings).

# Divyansh Panwar (10m Air Rifle)

Divyansh Panwar is the current world number one 10m Rifle shooter at just 18 years old. He got home the Olympic quota at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Beijing. Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be his maiden Olympics.

He has shown a terrific performance in previous ISSF World Cups. The young boy has been shattering world records set by his senior peers.

# Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle)

Sergeant Deepak Kumar gained his Tokyo Olympic quota at the 14th Asian Games held in 2019. Deepak bagged the bronze medal at the 10m Air rifle event. He started his match with an 8.9 but come back into the show with 9 continuous 10's.

Deepak's Olympic quota made him the second Indian 10m Rifle Shooter to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at the time and the tenth Indian shooter overall.

# Sanjeev Rajput (50m Rifle 3-position)

Sanjeev Rajput qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the 2019 ISSF World Cup. He is already a two-time Olympian and hopefully, the third time will be a charm for him and the country. He is going to be a part of the 50m Rifle 3-position team.

Sanjeev is the only Shooter in the squad with a two-time Olympics experience.

# Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar (50m Rifle 3-position)

The 20-year-old 50m Rifle 3-position shooter qualified for his first Olympics at the 2019 Asian Championship. He competes in both the 10m Air Rifle and the 50m Rifle 3-position events.

However, Aishwarya secured the Olympic quota only in the 50m Rifle 3-position. He secured the gold medal at the 2019 ISSF World Cup at Suhl. He will be making his debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

# Miraj Ahmed Khan (Skeet)

Miraj Ahmed Khan became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympic quota in the year 2015. He clenched his second Olympic quota at the 2019 Asian Games by ranking second in the tournament.

# Angad Veer Singh Bajwa (Skeet)

Angad grabbed the Olympic quota for the Indian Skeet shooting team at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championship. He secured the 1st position at the Asian Games. Angad and Miraj's Olympic quota will give India a chance to shine in the Skeet Event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Skeet shooting is an event in which a clay disk is thrown out in the air and the shooter has to shoot the disk with their shotguns.

There is no stopping these men, as they are at the peak of their performances. India has successfully qualified for the maximum quota in the 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Pistol, 50m Rifle 3-position, and Skeet shooting in the Men's category for the Tokyo Olympics.