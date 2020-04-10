Tokyo Olympics new 2021 date in doubt

Tokyo Organizing committee CEO, Toshiro Muto has his reservations about the Tokyo Olympics being held in July next year.

The decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 was announced in the last week of March.

Tokyo Olympics 2021, postponed?

Tokyo Olympics 2020, which was postponed to take place in 2021 might be delayed even further, according to Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto.

In the last week of March this year, Japan Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe confirmed that a mutual decision was taken between him and IOC President, Thomas Bach to delay the commencement of the event by a year.

However, in a recent development, Muto has said that they are not in a position to hand out a 'clear answer' as to whether the Olympics will indeed take place next year as scheduled owing to the constant spread of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We’re certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer,” Muto said at a news conference.

Muto further claimed that numerous insurance policies were withdrawn owing to the postponement. And when probed about alternate plans in case the event does not take place in 2021, Muto played it down to manking needing to work hard and fight the virus.

“Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort. Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines and vaccines,” he added.