Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: Take a look at the victory ceremony items 

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee has finally unveiled the victory ceremony items at the Ariake Arena. With less than 50 days to go before the opening ceremony, the committee revealed the podiums, medal trays, theme music and the costumes that will be worn by the medal bearers.

Due to the pandemic and the state of emergency in several cities including Tokyo, the organizers decided to live stream the entire event to the global audience. However, some of the past Japanese stars managed to be present at the event along with other officials.

There will be a total of 878 victory ceremonies – 339 during the Olympic Games and 539 in Paralympic Games. The Tokyo Olympics starts on July 23 and concludes on August 8.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medals

On that note, let's take an in-depth look at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics victory ceremony items:

#1 Victory ceremony podium

The podiums to be used during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been constructed using recycled household plastic products donated by the local citizens across the country. 24.5 tonnes of recycled plastic were collected over a period of nine months and were used to make 98 podiums to be used during the whole competition.

Presenting the Victory Ceremony podiums of the Olympic and Paralympic Games! 😍





In fact, the total quantity of recycled plastic items equals to 400,000 bottles of laundry detergent. Even the symbols embedded in the podium walls were also made from waste products. The aluminum that came out from the temporary housing in the regions affected by the 2011 Great Japan Earthquake was recycled to make those symbols.

#2 Victory ceremony theme music

Sato Naoki, one of the leading Japanese music composers, created the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics theme music. Naoki created an arrangement that included 144 leading studio musicians and members of several Japanese leading symphony orchestras. Additionally, 112 string and chorus members also contributed to making a touching and enthralling score.

The theme every athlete wants to hear!



Listen to the Victory Ceremony music of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.





The music will be played when the athletes are presented with the medals. It will be a tribute to all those sacrifices that the athletes have made all their lives for this precious moment.

#3 Costumes and medal trays

The costumes to be used during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics victory ceremonies are a mixture of the current and the past. The costumes were conceptualised on modern ceremonial dresses and have traditional kimono production techniques including ‘kasane’ (layering), ‘ori’ (weaving), ‘musubi’ (knots), and ‘so-me’ (dyeing).

Here are the outfits for the Victory Ceremonies!



The designs incorporate traditional kimono production techniques.

Made from recycled environmentally-friendly fibre.

Volunteers carrying the medals will have the choice between trousers or a dress.

The costumes were made with a cooling technology so that whoever wears them can withstand the heat and humidity of a Japanese summer. The trays on which the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics gold, silver and bronze medals will be placed, are made of recyclable thermoplastic polymer. They also contain a traditional Japanese fan motif.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee