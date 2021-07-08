Tokyo Olympics promo videos: Watch the best from across the world

With less than 20 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics, promotional wagons across the world have swung into full gear. From National Olympic Committees to official sponsors, everyone has tapped into their creative side to promote their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

This Olympic edition will be a special one, as it will be like “a light in the darkness” to millions combating the COVID-19. The Tokyo Olympics will also be the first “gender balanced” edition of the games.

The promos released from various countries capture the motto of the Tokyo Olympics “United by Emotion” perfectly. Let's have a look at some of the promos released so far.

UK’s promo of the Tokyo Olympics

BBC is the official broadcast partner of the Tokyo Olympics in the United Kingdom. Its trailer depicts a digitally re-created neon-infused Japan.

The viewer is taken on a tour from street through the inner workings of a gachapon machine over a skyline which is Tokyo.

The music is composed by anime composer Kenji Kawai, who has also produced music for Ghost in the Shell. The vocals are by Japan’s pop star Hatsune Miku.

France’s promo of the Tokyo Olympics

France’s TV trailer, titled “Sumo” takes a different approach entirely. It taps into the ancient ways of Japan, taking the viewer back to the 18th century. It showcases Japanese art, and sports like surfing and skateboarding that will debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

The trailer is produced by MullenLowe France, and has a soundtrack of taiko drumming. In the promo, viewers see a sumo wrestler, surfing Hokusai’s great wave, skateboarding and rock-climbing to an open landscape before pole vaulting into the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

MullenLowe team on its official website said:

“Throughout the projects, we tried to respect the traditional codes of 18th-century Japanese prints, both from a narrative and aesthetic point of view. The environments and characters are full of detail, drawn with thick, bold lines, strong shapes and innovative concepts.”

India’s promo of the Tokyo Olympics

Sony Sports Network, Tokyo Olympics official broadcaster in India, released a promo appealing to fans to support Indian athletes. The video featured long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and other track and field athletes who have qualified for the games.

Germany’s promo of the Tokyo Olympics

The German football federation released its own trailer which was inspired by the famous anime “Captain Tsubasa”

Tokyo 2020 trailer by Olympics

Meanwhile, the Olympic Youtube channel has its own sentimental trailer for the games ft. Tony Hawk, the world famous skateboarder.

